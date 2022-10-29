https://sputniknews.com/20221029/moscow-regularly-informs-un-on-failure-to-implement-part-of-grain-deal---zakharova-1102815589.html

Moscow Regularly Informs UN on Failure to Implement Part of Grain Deal - Zakharova

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia continues to inform the UN Secretariat about the failure to fulfill the second part of the Istanbul grain deal on a regular basis...

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier this week that commercial structures were involved in the Black Sea initiative, particularly in what concerns the sale of Russian fertilizers.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.The initiative consists of two package documents. The first one, a memorandum, stipulates the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. The second defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine.Moscow has pointed out that the first memorandum of the grain initiative is not working. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said after Friday phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that she hoped for the renewal of the agreement on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.Earlier in October, UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla said that the grain deal was likely to be extended and, possibly, expanded.According to Putin, if it becomes known that the grain supply corridors are used by Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks, the grain deal might be revised.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Russia had requested the UN Secretariat to provide statistics on the final recipients of the grain exported from Ukraine.

