Putin: Grain From Ukraine Doesn't Reach Poorest Countries Despite Russia Raising Issue Long Time Ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that grain supplies from Ukraine do not reach the poorest countries despite the fact that Moscow raised the issue months ago. He also said on Tuesday that the situation with food supplies being sent to the poorest countries is not changing and that “it is a total scam by the West.” The Russian president slammed developed countries for continuing to buy up food.According to him, US food imports reached $218.6 billion in 2022 as compared to $185.1 billion last year. The remarks come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “substantively discussed the implementation of the Istanbul agreements on the export of Ukrainian food products from the Black Sea ports and the unimpeded export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers,” according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement last week. “The parties confirmed the need to ensure […] full implementation” of the agreements, the statement pointed out.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.Grain Export Deal Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, for his part, said in July that the two UN-brokered documents which were signed in Istanbul were aimed at resolving the issue of food and grain exports to the global market. He explained that the first document stipulates the UN facilitating the removal of restrictions on exports of Russian agricultural products, while the second document “defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. Shoigu added that Kiev is responsible for security in Ukrainian territorial waters, including the process of demining. He also emphasized that the deal would have been impossible without the active mediating role of the UN and Turkey.A UN official in turn said, referring to the deal, that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to ensure the safe passage of vessels shipping grain in the Black Sea and abstain from attacking them. Grain supplies from Ukraine ceased earlier this year amid Moscow’s ongoing special military operation in the country, raising concerns about acute food shortages across the globe. The West has repeatedly blamed Russia for blocking grain shipments from Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied the accusations, noting that the crisis was provoked by Ukrainian forces, who had mined the Black Sea ports. Moscow also stressed that Western sanctions against Russian agricultural exports had added significantly to the issue.

