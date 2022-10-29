https://sputniknews.com/20221029/dont-touch-its-bad-luck-the-ordeal-of-albinos-in-sub-saharan-africa-1102830757.html

'Don't Touch, it's Bad Luck!': The Ordeal of Albinos in Sub-Saharan Africa

'Don't Touch, it's Bad Luck!': The Ordeal of Albinos in Sub-Saharan Africa

The bodies of people with albinism, including their hair and their genitals can bring wealth: such beliefs still circulate in Africa and provoke atrocious... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T16:42+0000

2022-10-29T16:42+0000

2022-10-29T16:42+0000

africa

albino

africa

ivory coast

superstition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107033/72/1070337234_0:154:3095:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_22493810b149b366ebae1e9ae76b3805.jpg

What does it mean to be albino in Africa? Interviewed by Sputnik, people with this genetic mutation, share their ups and downs - especially downs. Albinism is a genetic feature characterized by the presence of a very low amount of melanin in the skin, hair and eyes. Such people often have a waxy white or slightly pinkish complexion, their hair is white or red - as well as body hair, eyelashes and eyebrows.In sub-Saharan Africa these people are "discriminated against, stigmatized and what is distressing is that they are marginalized," notes Gouare Aeme, president of the Gouare Amfiz association which takes care of people suffering from this genetic anomaly in the Ivory Coast."Don't touch her!"Albinos are often discriminated against, when it comes to getting hired or renting flats.Morbid RitualsAccording to information collected in 2018 by Africa Albinism network, more than thirty albinos have been attacked in Ivory Coast alone. The situation is common beyond this African state: according to the United Nations, more than 80 albinos have been killed in Tanzania since 2000 and there have been at least 18 murders in Malawi since 2014.At the end of August, the kidnapping of an albino child in Ikongo, a town in southeastern Madagascar, sparked riots in which around twenty people were killed.In sub-Saharan Africa, beliefs are strong that the bodies of albinos, their hair and genitals can allow, through certain practices, access to wealth, Aeme explained. Moreover, some people believe that albinos bring misfortune to their family.To Overcome RejectionSome people adapt very badly, not being able to overcome social rejection, says Toure Roseline, another resident of Abidjan.Gouare Amfiz, whose goal is the reintegration of albinos into African societies, leads awareness-raising activities, and provides food, clothing and schooling.In 2019, the association initiated the "Miss albino Côte d'Ivoire" competition, - the first such event.

africa

ivory coast

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

albino, africa, ivory coast, superstition