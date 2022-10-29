'Don't Touch, it's Bad Luck!': The Ordeal of Albinos in Sub-Saharan Africa

https://sputniknews.com/20221029/dont-touch-its-bad-luck-the-ordeal-of-albinos-in-sub-saharan-africa-1102830757.html
africa
albino
africa
ivory coast
superstition
The bodies of people with albinism, including their hair and their genitals can bring wealth: such beliefs still circulate in Africa and provoke atrocious crimes. Sputnik was able to collect testimonies and discuss the matter with an Ivorian association that supports people with this genetic mutation.
What does it mean to be albino in Africa? Interviewed by Sputnik, people with this genetic mutation, share their ups and downs - especially downs.
Albinism is a genetic feature characterized by the presence of a very low amount of melanin in the skin, hair and eyes. Such people often have a waxy white or slightly pinkish complexion, their hair is white or red - as well as body hair, eyelashes and eyebrows.
In sub-Saharan Africa these people are "discriminated against, stigmatized and what is distressing is that they are marginalized," notes Gouare Aeme, president of the Gouare Amfiz association which takes care of people suffering from this genetic anomaly in the Ivory Coast.
"Don't touch her!"
"I was in a supermarket shopping and near me was a mother and her child. The child was looking at me and wanted to touch me. Suddenly his mother shouted at the child: 'Don't touch her!' And then she told the child that these people bring bad luck. I was shocked and I was in deep pain," said Umar Aicha Dami Lola, a resident of Abidjan.
Albinos are often discriminated against, when it comes to getting hired or renting flats.
"It gives us a feeling of fear, and even permanent distrust. I'm often very afraid to go out or travel alone," the young woman added. "There are some men who want to have sex with me just out of curiosity because I'm albino."
Morbid Rituals
According to information collected in 2018 by Africa Albinism network, more than thirty albinos have been attacked in Ivory Coast alone. The situation is common beyond this African state: according to the United Nations, more than 80 albinos have been killed in Tanzania since 2000 and there have been at least 18 murders in Malawi since 2014.
At the end of August, the kidnapping of an albino child in Ikongo, a town in southeastern Madagascar, sparked riots in which around twenty people were killed.
In sub-Saharan Africa, beliefs are strong that the bodies of albinos, their hair and genitals can allow, through certain practices, access to wealth, Aeme explained. Moreover, some people believe that albinos bring misfortune to their family.
"In society, we are often faced with ridicule, it's really frustrating. Some people think that we can be used for rituals in order to become rich," noted Umar Aicha Dami Lola. She recalled the case of a young man, and member of the Gouare Amfiz association, who was "killed in a ritual crime."
To Overcome Rejection
"I advise people with albinism like me to really believe in themselves, and not to be discouraged despite all the difficulties we face. And finally, I advise them not to take the fact that they have albinism as a reason for not working or even doing something in society," says Umar Aicha Dami Lola.
Some people adapt very badly, not being able to overcome social rejection, says Toure Roseline, another resident of Abidjan.
Gouare Amfiz, whose goal is the reintegration of albinos into African societies, leads awareness-raising activities, and provides food, clothing and schooling.
In 2019, the association initiated the "Miss albino Côte d'Ivoire" competition, - the first such event.