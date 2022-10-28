https://sputniknews.com/20221028/us-saudi-disagreements-could-cost-democrats-in-upcoming-midterm-elections-1102774804.html
US-Saudi Disagreements Could Cost Democrats in Upcoming Midterm Elections
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including France going on strike...
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including France going on strike today.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and Producer
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the strike taking place in France today and what the grievance is about with Sputnik News analyst and producer Wyatt Reed on the ground.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall to talk about Joe Biden's latest comments about Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the current relations between the US and Saudi Arabia and how it might hurt Democrats' results after the midterm elections.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including France going on strike today.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and Producer
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the strike taking place in France today and what the grievance is about with Sputnik News analyst and producer Wyatt Reed on the ground.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall to talk about Joe Biden’s latest comments about Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the current relations between the US and Saudi Arabia and how it might hurt Democrats' results after the midterm elections.
