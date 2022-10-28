International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
US-Saudi Disagreements Could Cost Democrats in Upcoming Midterm Elections
US-Saudi Disagreements Could Cost Democrats in Upcoming Midterm Elections
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including France going on strike...
U.S.-Saudi disagreements could cost Democrats in upcoming midterm elections
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including France going on strike today.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and ProducerTed Rall - Political Cartoonist &amp; Syndicated ColumnistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the strike taking place in France today and what the grievance is about with Sputnik News analyst and producer Wyatt Reed on the ground.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall to talk about Joe Biden’s latest comments about Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the current relations between the US and Saudi Arabia and how it might hurt Democrats' results after the midterm elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
US-Saudi Disagreements Could Cost Democrats in Upcoming Midterm Elections

04:47 GMT 28.10.2022
Fault Lines
U.S.-Saudi disagreements could cost Democrats in upcoming midterm elections
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including France going on strike today.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst and Producer
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the strike taking place in France today and what the grievance is about with Sputnik News analyst and producer Wyatt Reed on the ground.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall to talk about Joe Biden’s latest comments about Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss the current relations between the US and Saudi Arabia and how it might hurt Democrats' results after the midterm elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
