US Focus on Securing Its Place in the World Will Be Its Undoing

2022-10-28T04:57+0000

2022-10-28T04:57+0000

2022-10-28T09:59+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss why the Democrats are under threat of losing their congressional majorities in the upcoming midterms because of their lack of messaging on the economy, how the Democrats could keep their majorities by listening to the struggles of voters and initiating a transformational economic program, why both parties are not likely to present such a transformational platform and why political power will continue to shift back and forth between the two parties, and why such a transformational program can only be achieved by a popular movement independent of the ruling class.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst & editor at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss Venezuelan opposition parties’ apparent souring on Juan Guaido and why his status as so-called interim president is under threat, why opposition parties regard Juan Guaido as a distraction as they look ahead to another presidential election in 2024, how the victories of progressive governments in Latin America has contributed to the collapse of support for his antics internationally, and how the shift in international politics has diminished US support for Guaido as the US seeks agreements with the Venezuelan government to access Venezuela’s oil.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a new UN report detailing how current emissions reduction pledges will not be able to meet the 1.5 degree threshold and increase the global temperature by at least 2 degrees celsius, how capitalism and militarism are undoubtedly driving emissions up and contributing to the climate crisis, the impact of emissions from the global north on the global south and what we can learn from the global south in their commitments to preventing climate change, and how the benefits of social policy in addressing the climate crisis contrast with how the US war machine contributes to looming climate catastrophe.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, organizer with Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-founder of Black Power Media to discuss US maneuvering to present a front of multilateralism as it continues its pursuit of an invasion of Haiti, US positioning of its soldiers and military equipment on Russia’s doorstep as it continues to climb the escalation ladder, and the fear of a multipolar world order that drives these desperate and escalatory moves by the US to maintain its stranglehold on world politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

2022

