The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The West is Trying to Restore the Unipolar World
The West is Trying to Restore the Unipolar World
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Putin commenting on Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, and Elon Musk promising to bring free speech back to Twitter.
the backstory
The West is Trying to Restore the Unipolar World
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Putin commenting on Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, and Elon Musk promising to bring free speech back to Twitter.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | "They are Scared", JFK Praised the Russian People, and Kiev Presented as Winning by the MediaDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | President Woodrow Wilson, The Importance of Russia in World War II, and The Peace Speech by JFKIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the culture of war in America, the two party system in America, and Iran. Mark discussed the status of the special military operation in Kherson and the military tactics used by Russian forces. Mark commented on President Putin's speech at the Valdai discussion club meeting and the West's attacks on Russian culture.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Democrats support for Ukraine, Trump's voter base, and President Kennedy's legacy. Daniel talked about the need for a stand for peace and America supporting Nazis in Ukraine. Daniel discussed the propaganda taught in American schools and the amount of censored history in American history books.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
censorship, iran, soviet union, midterms, аудио, radio, elon musk, twitter, russia, vladimir putin, valdai discussion club, ukraine, john f. kennedy
censorship, iran, soviet union, midterms, аудио, radio, elon musk, twitter, russia, vladimir putin, valdai discussion club, ukraine, john f. kennedy

The West is Trying to Restore the Unipolar World

04:02 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 28.10.2022)
The Backstory
The West is Trying to Restore the Unipolar World
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Putin commenting on Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, and Elon Musk promising to bring free speech back to Twitter.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | "They are Scared", JFK Praised the Russian People, and Kiev Presented as Winning by the Media
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | President Woodrow Wilson, The Importance of Russia in World War II, and The Peace Speech by JFK
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the culture of war in America, the two party system in America, and Iran. Mark discussed the status of the special military operation in Kherson and the military tactics used by Russian forces. Mark commented on President Putin's speech at the Valdai discussion club meeting and the West's attacks on Russian culture.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Democrats support for Ukraine, Trump's voter base, and President Kennedy's legacy. Daniel talked about the need for a stand for peace and America supporting Nazis in Ukraine. Daniel discussed the propaganda taught in American schools and the amount of censored history in American history books.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
