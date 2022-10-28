https://sputniknews.com/20221028/osce-seeks-to-deepen-security-ties-with-mediterranean-1102801186.html

OSCE Seeks to Deepen Security Ties With Mediterranean

OSCE Seeks to Deepen Security Ties With Mediterranean

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the world’s largest regional security bloc, sought on Friday to secure the... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T13:42+0000

2022-10-28T13:42+0000

2022-10-28T13:42+0000

military

mediterranean sea

osce

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107888/81/1078888187_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_2016e0c6d91e5f7f3b0fc83573d65c34.jpg

The official praised the long-standing cooperation between the 57-nation OSCE and its six Mediterranean Partners for Co-operation, namely, Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.She said the Middle East and North Africa were affected by "spillover effects" from the conflict in Ukraine, which was discussed at this week’s OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Jordan. Other topics included equality, climate change and youth engagement.

mediterranean sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mediterranean sea, osce, military & intelligence