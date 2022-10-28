OSCE Seeks to Deepen Security Ties With Mediterranean

International
The official praised the long-standing cooperation between the 57-nation OSCE and its six Mediterranean Partners for Co-operation, namely, Algeria, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.She said the Middle East and North Africa were affected by "spillover effects" from the conflict in Ukraine, which was discussed at this week's OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Jordan. Other topics included equality, climate change and youth engagement.
13:42 GMT 28.10.2022
