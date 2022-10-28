https://sputniknews.com/20221028/indian-girl-steals-netizens-hearts-by-making-15-portraits-in-one-go-1102798215.html

Indian Girl Steals Netizens' Hearts by Making 15 Portraits in One Go

A recent video has been drawing a lot of public reactions and crossed over 85,000 views on YouTube and more than 2.6 million views on Twitter. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

A young girl from India's Uttar Pradesh has left people spellbound by drawing portraits of 15 Indian freedom fighters simultaneously while using just one hand.The girl, identified as Noorjahan of the Budaun district, was seen in a viral video tying a four-square wooden frame with 15 pens tied to them for drawing. She then holds the entire wooden structure by hand and starts drawing on the 15 squares on a piece of paper, which is kept on a flat surface.Noted Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, was also taken aback by the video showcasing her talent. He took to Twitter asking netizens if anyone living close to her or who knows her could verify the achievement so that he could offer her a scholarship to support her talent. The video, posted on various social media platforms, has gone viral, drawing a lot of praise from netizens. Some netizens also claimed on Twitter that Noorjahan had achieved a world record for single-handedly sketching 15 portraits at a the same time.

