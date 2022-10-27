https://sputniknews.com/20221027/woman-arrested-after-electoral-office-of-new-zealands-pm-is-attacked-1102748195.html
Woman Arrested After Electoral Office of New Zealand's PM is Attacked
Woman Arrested After Electoral Office of New Zealand's PM is Attacked
On early Thursday morning, the electoral office in Auckland of Jacinda Ardern - the Prime Minister of New Zealand - was found to be damaged. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
A woman who is suspected to have been involved in an attack on Jacinda Ardern’s electoral office electorate office has been arrested.
According to a police spokesman, the suspect is 57-years old.
"The woman is currently assisting police with our inquiries into the matter and we are not at present seeking anyone else," the spokesman said.
Earlier, eyewitnesses reported that a person was seen smashing a hole in the door of the PM's office
and throwing something inside. A large knife was found near the office, according to the police.
At the time of the incident, Ardern was in Antarctica celebrating the 65th anniversary of New Zealand's research station Scott Base.
The incident is being investigated; no injuries have been reported.