https://sputniknews.com/20220908/prime-ministers-australia-new-zealand-mourn-passing-of-second-elizabethan-age--1100564601.html

Prime Ministers: Australia, New Zealand Mourn Passing of ‘Second Elizabethan Age’

Prime Ministers: Australia, New Zealand Mourn Passing of ‘Second Elizabethan Age’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered their condolences on Thursday to the... 08.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-08T20:35+0000

2022-09-08T20:35+0000

2022-09-08T20:35+0000

world

uk

uk royal family

queen

queen elizabeth ii

death

new zealand

australia & oceania

jacinda ardern

anthony albanese

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100564454_0:0:3139:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_ca94d12b1942c23b7efde502cfaa0c86.jpg

"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom who mourn today, knowing they will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole," Albanese said in a statement.He described the late monarch, who had reigned the United Kingdom and 14 other countries such as Australia for more than 70 years, as "a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change."The Queen was the only reigning sovereign to ever visit Australia, Albanese said. She witnessed the ties between the UK and Australia mature, greeting each change with good grace and binding the Commonwealth in a "deft and diplomatic way."Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her country awoke to the news of the queen’s passing with a great sadness.Ardern announced a period of official mourning in New Zealand, with flags to be flown at half-mast and a state memorial service that will follow the official funeral in the UK in about 10 days’ time.

https://sputniknews.com/20220908/truss-calls-queen-elizabeth-iis-death-shock-to-nation-and-the-world-1100558186.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220908/queen-elizabeth-ii-britains-longest-reigning-monarch-has-died-1100545506.html

new zealand

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, uk royal family, queen, queen elizabeth ii, death, new zealand, australia & oceania, jacinda ardern, anthony albanese