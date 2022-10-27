https://sputniknews.com/20221027/watch-spanish-pm-sanchez-repeatedly-confuse-african-countries-while-in-kenya-1102758677.html
Watch Spanish PM Sanchez Repeatedly Confuse African Countries While in Kenya
Watch Spanish PM Sanchez Repeatedly Confuse African Countries While in Kenya
Pedro Sanchez made his first official visit as Spanish PM to the continent of Africa this Wednesday. The agenda included the discussion of bilateral trade, commercial difficulties and openings in fields including infrastructure, renewable energy, and agribusiness.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez incorrectly referred to Kenyan President William Ruto, as the president of Senegal during remarks made on Wednesday. As if it were not enough, he went even further and promised to work with Senegal to solve "common challenges".Sanchez' address was briefly interrupted by Ruto to tell him where the PM was at that moment, as he laughed off the blunder. Before resuming his address, Sanchez apologized to Ruto and said that he looked forward to working with the Kenyan leader and the country's ministers.In return, Ruto thanked the Spanish prime minister for an invitation to visit Spain, stressing that Kenya "will work together so Spain can find its way into Africa" as a figurative "gateway to the continent".Apart from the confusion, Sanchez announced that his government will collaborate with Kenya in a number of ways to improve bilateral ties. However, the local media reported that he gave a significant portion of his speech in Spanish without a translation.Many social media users noted Sanchez' gaffe and even suggested why Senegal was on the prime minister's mind during his visit to Kenya."Two things are possible here, Senegal is Spanish for Kenya or that guy once upon a time smashed a Senegalese and he is just in deja vu mode every time he is on the continent!" wrote one user, and another wondered: "Wonder if it is the Presidential Standard or what made him to think we are in Senegal!"After visiting Nairobi, the Spanish Prime Minister traveled to South Africa for a formal visit.
Watch Spanish PM Sanchez Repeatedly Confuse African Countries While in Kenya
Kirill Kurevlev
Managing Editor
Pedro Sanchez made his first official visit as Spanish PM to the continent of Africa this Wednesday. The agenda included the discussion of bilateral trade, commercial difficulties and openings in fields including infrastructure, renewable energy, and agribusiness.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez incorrectly referred to Kenyan President William Ruto, as the president of Senegal during remarks made on Wednesday.
"I am very honored to be one of the first international leaders visiting you as the president of Senegal and am really looking forward to working with you and your ministers," he said at a press conference in Kenya's capital Nairobi.
As if it were not enough, he went even further and promised to work with Senegal to solve "common challenges".
“Spain is also a potential ally in many fields, areas, we can work together with Senegal to face the common challenges with which our societies are presented,” Sanchez stated, seemingly mistaking the nation in East Africa for one on the other side of the continent.
Sanchez' address was briefly interrupted by Ruto to tell him where the PM was at that moment, as he laughed off the blunder.
Before resuming his address, Sanchez apologized to Ruto and said that he looked forward to working with the Kenyan leader and the country's ministers.
"I bring a delegation of established Spanish companies to Kenya that are looking forward to the expansion," he added.
In return, Ruto thanked the Spanish prime minister for an invitation to visit Spain, stressing that Kenya "will work together so Spain can find its way into Africa" as a figurative "gateway to the continent".
Apart from the confusion, Sanchez announced that his government will collaborate with Kenya in a number of ways to improve bilateral ties. However, the local media reported
that he gave a significant portion of his speech in Spanish without a translation.
Many social media users noted Sanchez' gaffe and even suggested why Senegal was on the prime minister's mind during his visit to Kenya.
"Two things are possible here, Senegal is Spanish for Kenya or that guy once upon a time smashed a Senegalese and he is just in deja vu mode every time he is on the continent!" wrote
one user, and another wondered:
"Wonder if it is the Presidential Standard or what made him to think we are in Senegal!"
"Like, seriously, you don’t know where you are?" a tweeter asked.
After visiting Nairobi, the Spanish Prime Minister traveled to South Africa for a formal visit.