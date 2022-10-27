https://sputniknews.com/20221027/senator-warren-is-confronted-by-protestors-against-nuclear-war-over-ukraine-1102744029.html

Senator Warren is Confronted by Protestors Against Nuclear War Over Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US facing a diesel shortage, and Darrell Brooks found guilty on... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

Senator Warren is Confronted by Protestors Against Nuclear War Over Ukraine. On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US facing a diesel shortage, and Darrell Brooks found guilty on all counts for the Christmas parade masacre.

Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Amazon Selling Suicide Kits, Uniting Against War in Ukraine, and One-Sided MediaTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Fear of Nuclear War, Kathy Hocul Did Horrible in the 2022 Governor Debates, andIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about Senator Elizabeth Warren confronted by antiwar protestors, Democrats in Congress retracted letter to President Biden, and Thomas Massie. Wyatt commented on the Democrats retracting their letter for peace between Russia - Ukraine and Tucker Carlson, seen as the antiwar journalist. Wyatt discussed the assassination of President Kennedy and how the military-industrial complex finances wartime propaganda.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about JFK's anti-communist stance, the lack of advocates for peace, and New York Republicans possibly winning in 2022. Ted spoke about his opinions on cash bail reform and the terrible job done by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Ted talked about the expected impeachment of Joe Biden in 2023 and Vice President Harris's next move in 2023.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

