https://sputniknews.com/20221027/senator-warren-is-confronted-by-protestors-against-nuclear-war-over-ukraine-1102744029.html
Senator Warren is Confronted by Protestors Against Nuclear War Over Ukraine
Senator Warren is Confronted by Protestors Against Nuclear War Over Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US facing a diesel shortage, and Darrell Brooks found guilty on... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T04:52+0000
2022-10-27T04:52+0000
2022-10-27T10:52+0000
the backstory
jfk
cia
peace
radio
amazon
ukraine
democrats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102743883_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3bafdc40c6dd8a793c45b4cdbd270aac.png
Senator Warren is Confronted by Protestors Against Nuclear War Over Ukraine.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US facing a diesel shortage, and Darrell Brooks found guilty on all counts for the Christmas parade masacre.
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Amazon Selling Suicide Kits, Uniting Against War in Ukraine, and One-Sided MediaTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Fear of Nuclear War, Kathy Hocul Did Horrible in the 2022 Governor Debates, andIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about Senator Elizabeth Warren confronted by antiwar protestors, Democrats in Congress retracted letter to President Biden, and Thomas Massie. Wyatt commented on the Democrats retracting their letter for peace between Russia - Ukraine and Tucker Carlson, seen as the antiwar journalist. Wyatt discussed the assassination of President Kennedy and how the military-industrial complex finances wartime propaganda.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about JFK's anti-communist stance, the lack of advocates for peace, and New York Republicans possibly winning in 2022. Ted spoke about his opinions on cash bail reform and the terrible job done by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Ted talked about the expected impeachment of Joe Biden in 2023 and Vice President Harris's next move in 2023.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102743883_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e5323819cce0cec9d29f029659cd70ca.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
jfk, cia, peace, аудио, radio, amazon, ukraine, democrats
jfk, cia, peace, аудио, radio, amazon, ukraine, democrats
Senator Warren is Confronted by Protestors Against Nuclear War Over Ukraine
04:52 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 27.10.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US facing a diesel shortage, and Darrell Brooks found guilty on all counts for the Christmas parade massacre.
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Amazon Selling Suicide Kits, Uniting Against War in Ukraine, and One-Sided Media
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Fear of Nuclear War, Kathy Hocul Did Horrible in the 2022 Governor Debates, and
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about Senator Elizabeth Warren confronted by antiwar protestors, Democrats in Congress retracted letter to President Biden, and Thomas Massie. Wyatt commented on the Democrats retracting their letter for peace between Russia - Ukraine and Tucker Carlson, seen as the antiwar journalist. Wyatt discussed the assassination of President Kennedy and how the military-industrial complex finances wartime propaganda.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about JFK's anti-communist stance, the lack of advocates for peace, and New York Republicans possibly winning in 2022. Ted spoke about his opinions on cash bail reform and the terrible job done by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Ted talked about the expected impeachment of Joe Biden in 2023 and Vice President Harris's next move in 2023.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik