International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/no-panic-russias-fso-explains-why-military-equipment-is-in-central-moscow---video-1102750899.html
No Panic: Russia's FSO Explains Why Military Equipment is in Central Moscow - VIDEO
No Panic: Russia's FSO Explains Why Military Equipment is in Central Moscow - VIDEO
Recently, a video emerged on social media showing military equipment, including armored transporters, in the center of Moscow. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T12:10+0000
2022-10-27T12:10+0000
russia
russia
moscow
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_0:232:3072:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7aa5f894ce0dbac006992928e28598.jpg
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSO) explained why there was an accumulation of military equipment in the center of Moscow after residents of the capital were intrigued by the presence of so much weaponry.The military equipment, which is near the building of the Federation Council in Moscow, is being used as part of planned exercises, Denis Simonov, head of the Press and Public Relations department of the Russian Federal Security Service, said.The FSO has previously reported that from 25 to 27 October, the department will hold annual planned tactical and special exercises in Moscow. The maneuvers will be practiced on the territory of the House of the Government of the Russian Federation, the Federation Council, the State Duma, as well as the complex of buildings of the presidential administration.During training, it is planned to practice putting out fires, providing medical assistance, detaining offenders and other means of suppressing terrorist threats.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05ca08e5ce5530074f9e34246bc92161.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, moscow
russia, moscow

No Panic: Russia's FSO Explains Why Military Equipment is in Central Moscow - VIDEO

12:10 GMT 27.10.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovA general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the Soviet era skyscraper on Kotelnicheskaya Embankment of the Moskva river, Foreign ministry headquarters, Radisson Royal Hotel Moscow, the Christ the Savior cathedral and the Kremlin, with the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, seen in te background, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
International
India
Recently, a video emerged on social media showing military equipment, including armored transporters, in the center of Moscow.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSO) explained why there was an accumulation of military equipment in the center of Moscow after residents of the capital were intrigued by the presence of so much weaponry.
The military equipment, which is near the building of the Federation Council in Moscow, is being used as part of planned exercises, Denis Simonov, head of the Press and Public Relations department of the Russian Federal Security Service, said.

"Yes, these are exercises. They are annual and planned, not related to the conduct of a special military operation or the introduction of response levels in the regions," Simonov added.

The FSO has previously reported that from 25 to 27 October, the department will hold annual planned tactical and special exercises in Moscow. The maneuvers will be practiced on the territory of the House of the Government of the Russian Federation, the Federation Council, the State Duma, as well as the complex of buildings of the presidential administration.
During training, it is planned to practice putting out fires, providing medical assistance, detaining offenders and other means of suppressing terrorist threats.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала