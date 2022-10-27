https://sputniknews.com/20221027/no-panic-russias-fso-explains-why-military-equipment-is-in-central-moscow---video-1102750899.html

No Panic: Russia's FSO Explains Why Military Equipment is in Central Moscow - VIDEO

Recently, a video emerged on social media showing military equipment, including armored transporters, in the center of Moscow. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSO) explained why there was an accumulation of military equipment in the center of Moscow after residents of the capital were intrigued by the presence of so much weaponry.The military equipment, which is near the building of the Federation Council in Moscow, is being used as part of planned exercises, Denis Simonov, head of the Press and Public Relations department of the Russian Federal Security Service, said.The FSO has previously reported that from 25 to 27 October, the department will hold annual planned tactical and special exercises in Moscow. The maneuvers will be practiced on the territory of the House of the Government of the Russian Federation, the Federation Council, the State Duma, as well as the complex of buildings of the presidential administration.During training, it is planned to practice putting out fires, providing medical assistance, detaining offenders and other means of suppressing terrorist threats.

