In Pictures: More Than 15 Warships Take Part in Russia's Baltic Fleet Drills

During the Baltic Fleet drills, which began on 19 September, the military practice repelling an airstrike by a mock enemy, among other tasks. 22.09.2022, Sputnik International

More than 15 warships, boats and auxiliary vessels, 1,500 servicemen, and over 50 units of military and special equipment, as well as aircraft and helicopters belonging to Russia's Baltic Fleet are taking part in drills in the Baltic Sea.Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more about the military exercises.

