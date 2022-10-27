https://sputniknews.com/20221027/kanye-west-discourse-misses-important-issues-of-race-and-class-1102739733.html
Kanye West Discourse Misses Important Issues of Race and Class
Kanye West Discourse Misses Important Issues of Race and Class
PATRIOT ACT Ripples Still Felt Today, New Sanctions Imposed On Nicaragua, Tulsi Gabbard Pivots To Right-Wing Punditry 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T04:31+0000
2022-10-27T04:31+0000
2022-10-27T10:39+0000
by any means necessary
radio
civil liberties
surveillance
nicaragua
tulsi gabbard
kanye west
anti-semitism
mumia abu-jamal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102739528_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_96552289271fa262404d498b4c5f1da5.png
Kanye West Discourse Misses Important Issues of Race and Class
PATRIOT ACT Ripples Still Felt Today, New Sanctions Imposed On Nicaragua, Tulsi Gabbard Pivots To Right-Wing Punditry
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss the anniversary of the signing of the USA PATRIOT Act which eviscerated rights to privacy and unleashed widespread surveillance of American citizens, the relative unity in Congress and in the media in pushing for the act in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, the political ripple effects of this act and the united support it had as any critique of the US war machine is demonized as being in the pocket of the enemy, and the capitulation of the Congressional Progressive Caucus to Democratic Party pressure after they sent a letter to the White House asking for diplomacy in Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss new sanctions imposed on Nicaragua’s gold mines by the Biden administration and individuals and how they will affect the Nicaraguan people, why the US is so aggressively attacking Nicaragua as it deepens its ties with Russia and China, how the shift toward progressive governments in Latin American countries affects the place of Nicaragua as it endures attacks from the US, and why accusations of fixed elections in Nicaragua are not only false but also ignore why the Nicaraguan people support the Sandinista government.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss how some media outlets covered the departure of Tulsi Gabbard from the Democratic Party and made her out to be a figurehead against so-called “wokeness,” Gabbard’s long history of taking right-wing positions and using resignations to advance her political career, and how Gabbard’s attempt to present herself as a right-wing figure reflects a broader trend of the Republican Party to other right-wing movements around the world, including the Hindutva movement which she has a history of supporting.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss Kanye West’s recent spate of anti-semitic comments ad the deeper context of relations between Black and Jewish communities, why Black people are often presented as the vanguard of anti-Semitism in the US and why that is not true, the latest in the struggle to free Mumia Abu-Jamal and the rejection of his latest petition to the court for a new hearing on his conviction and imprisonment, and the fundamental questions that remain ignored in the discourse around Kanye.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102739528_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_93c9377ef409a37904a3d5bfb22ef627.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sean Blackmon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
radio, civil liberties, surveillance, nicaragua, tulsi gabbard, kanye west, anti-semitism, mumia abu-jamal, аудио
radio, civil liberties, surveillance, nicaragua, tulsi gabbard, kanye west, anti-semitism, mumia abu-jamal, аудио
Kanye West Discourse Misses Important Issues of Race and Class
04:31 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 27.10.2022)
PATRIOT ACT Ripples Still Felt Today, New Sanctions Imposed On Nicaragua, Tulsi Gabbard Pivots To Right-Wing Punditry
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss the anniversary of the signing of the USA PATRIOT Act which eviscerated rights to privacy and unleashed widespread surveillance of American citizens, the relative unity in Congress and in the media in pushing for the act in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, the political ripple effects of this act and the united support it had as any critique of the US war machine is demonized as being in the pocket of the enemy, and the capitulation of the Congressional Progressive Caucus to Democratic Party pressure after they sent a letter to the White House asking for diplomacy in Ukraine.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss new sanctions imposed on Nicaragua’s gold mines by the Biden administration and individuals and how they will affect the Nicaraguan people, why the US is so aggressively attacking Nicaragua as it deepens its ties with Russia and China, how the shift toward progressive governments in Latin American countries affects the place of Nicaragua as it endures attacks from the US, and why accusations of fixed elections in Nicaragua are not only false but also ignore why the Nicaraguan people support the Sandinista government.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ari Paul, Contributing Writer to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss how some media outlets covered the departure of Tulsi Gabbard from the Democratic Party and made her out to be a figurehead against so-called “wokeness,” Gabbard’s long history of taking right-wing positions and using resignations to advance her political career, and how Gabbard’s attempt to present herself as a right-wing figure reflects a broader trend of the Republican Party to other right-wing movements around the world, including the Hindutva movement which she has a history of supporting.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball
, a father, husband, Professor of Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org
and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss Kanye West’s recent spate of anti-semitic comments ad the deeper context of relations between Black and Jewish communities, why Black people are often presented as the vanguard of anti-Semitism in the US and why that is not true, the latest in the struggle to free Mumia Abu-Jamal and the rejection of his latest petition to the court for a new hearing on his conviction and imprisonment, and the fundamental questions that remain ignored in the discourse around Kanye.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik