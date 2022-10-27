https://sputniknews.com/20221027/india-approves-commercial-cultivation-of-genetically-modified-mustard-1102752082.html

India Approves Commercial Cultivation of Genetically Modified Mustard

India Approves Commercial Cultivation of Genetically Modified Mustard

While GM mustard has been approved, commercial use of the seeds will take some years, according to the scientist behind the development of these seeds. Mustard... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T08:32+0000

2022-10-27T08:32+0000

2022-10-27T08:32+0000

india

genetically modified

genetically modified food

edibles

oil

oil

oil

commercial use

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102753254_0:302:3073:2030_1920x0_80_0_0_2635f0ea618d5f159f64a97cd65122e6.jpg

India's biotech regulator --the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the Federal Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change -- has cleared the commercial cultivation of genetically modified (GM) mustard.The man behind the development of the genetically modified mustard seeds is Deepak Pental, a scientist and a former head of Delhi University. His team spent more than 10 years working on the product.On the other hand, another scientist Bhagirath Choudhary of the non-profit South Asia Biotech Centre said that the government body's decision was in line to resolve India's burgeoning edible oil import bill.India, the largest importer of cooking oil in the world, meets more than 70 percent of its edible oil requirement through imports from nations like Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Argentina, Ukraine, and Brazil.Over the years, GM crops have faced stiff resistance from environmental and farmers' bodies, including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliates Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).In October 2009, India cleared BT brinjal for commercial use but as the move was met with fierce opposition in the country, it was put under moratorium weeks later.

https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russia--argentina-emerge-as-indias-major-sunflower-oil-suppliers--1101809990.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

genetically modified, genetically modified food, edibles, oil, oil, oil, commercial use