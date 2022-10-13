https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russia--argentina-emerge-as-indias-major-sunflower-oil-suppliers--1101809990.html

Russia & Argentina Emerge as India’s Major Sunflower Oil Suppliers

Russia & Argentina Emerge as India’s Major Sunflower Oil Suppliers

Before the Ukraine crisis, 70 percent of the edible oil, which constitutes 16 percent of India’s total oil imports, used to come from Kiev. Since April... 13.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-13T13:36+0000

2022-10-13T13:36+0000

2022-10-13T13:36+0000

ukraine

russia

argentina

edibles

crude oil

food crisis

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0d/1101813502_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d80554ab6232e02ad7e33776650662a8.jpg

Russia and Argentina have become India’s major sunflower oil suppliers since April, following a drying up of Ukraine-originated channels due to geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.Delhi purchased an approximate total of 160,000 tons of sunflower oil in September, nearly 16 percent higher than August, with Argentina supplying 68,032 tons and Russia 16,947 tons.Since last November, Russia has supplied nearly one-fourth of India's total crude sunflower oil imports of 1.8 million metric tons, commercial data shows.International prices of edible oils have fallen sharply over the last five months, as have India's domestic prices of edible oils, which provided great relief to consumers during the current festival season. India imports 60 percent of its total requirement of edible oils, including both palm and sunflower oil.India's retail inflation jumped to 7.41 percent in September, close on a five-month high, due to soaring food prices. The Reserve Bank of India has projected an inflation rate for 2022-23 of 6.7 percent.

https://sputniknews.com/20220805/eu-will-reap-what-us-sows-who-benefits-from-looming-global-food-crisis-1098273865.html

russia

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

ukraine, russia, argentina, edibles, crude oil, food crisis