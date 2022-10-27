https://sputniknews.com/20221027/british-pm-rishi-sunak-hosts-diwali-reception-at-official-residence-makes-wish-for-grandchildren-1102749136.html

British PM Rishi Sunak Hosts Diwali Reception at Official Residence, Makes Wish For Grandchildren

British PM Rishi Sunak Hosts Diwali Reception at Official Residence, Makes Wish For Grandchildren

Earlier this week, Sunak made history when he became the UK's first Prime Minister of Indian origin. At the age of 42, he is also the youngest UK PM in more... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T06:50+0000

2022-10-27T06:50+0000

2022-10-27T06:50+0000

india

rishi sunak

prime minister

prime minister

britain

great britain

united kingdom

diwali

diwali

liz truss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102749648_0:94:1080:702_1920x0_80_0_0_019e1eb50c4a7ee0e8f8f1f89257835b.jpg

The newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak -- a practicing Hindu -- hosted a Diwali reception at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, on Wednesday night.In his greeting message on Twitter, Sunak promised to provide hope to the country's "children and grandchildren".Known as the festival of lights, Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama from his 14 years of exile according to the Hindu scripture the Ramayana. On this occasion, Hindus decorate their homes, light earthen lamps, and illuminate their homes with decorative lights.Sunak is a devout Hindu, who has never denied his association with a religion practiced by hundreds of millions of Indians.In 2019, when he was elected Member of Parliament for Richmond for the second time, Sunak took his oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu scripture.In August, when Sunak was locked in a leadership battle with Liz Truss, he was seen visiting a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

britain

great britain

united kingdom

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

rishi sunak, prime minister, prime minister, britain, great britain, united kingdom, diwali, diwali, liz truss, festival, festival, festival, hindus, hinduism, downing street, parliament, mp