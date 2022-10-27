https://sputniknews.com/20221027/british-pm-rishi-sunak-hosts-diwali-reception-at-official-residence-makes-wish-for-grandchildren-1102749136.html
The newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak -- a practicing Hindu -- hosted a Diwali reception at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, on Wednesday night.In his greeting message on Twitter, Sunak promised to provide hope to the country's "children and grandchildren".Known as the festival of lights, Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama from his 14 years of exile according to the Hindu scripture the Ramayana. On this occasion, Hindus decorate their homes, light earthen lamps, and illuminate their homes with decorative lights.Sunak is a devout Hindu, who has never denied his association with a religion practiced by hundreds of millions of Indians.In 2019, when he was elected Member of Parliament for Richmond for the second time, Sunak took his oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu scripture.In August, when Sunak was locked in a leadership battle with Liz Truss, he was seen visiting a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.
The newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak -- a practicing Hindu -- hosted a Diwali reception at his official residence, 10 Downing Street, on Wednesday night.
In his greeting message on Twitter, Sunak promised to provide hope to the country's "children and grandchildren".
"Brilliant to drop into tonight's Diwali reception in No10. I will do everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their Diyas [earthen lamps] and look to the future with hope. Happy #Diwali everyone!" Sunak wrote on Twitter, posting a picture of him at the reception.
Known as the festival of lights, Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama from his 14 years of exile according to the Hindu scripture the Ramayana. On this occasion, Hindus decorate their homes, light earthen lamps, and illuminate their homes with decorative lights.
Sunak is a devout Hindu, who has never denied his association with a religion practiced by hundreds of millions of Indians.
In 2019, when he was elected Member of Parliament for Richmond for the second time, Sunak took his oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita, the Hindu scripture.
In August, when Sunak was locked in a leadership battle with Liz Truss, he was seen visiting a temple
on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.