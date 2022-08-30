https://sputniknews.com/20220830/hindu-group-seeks-action-as-tourist-carrying-lord-krishna-idol-denied-entry-to-taj-mahal-1100170920.html
A Hindu group in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has sought action against officials who allegedly banned a tourist carrying an idol of Lord Krishna from entering the iconic Taj Mahal.Govind Parashar, head of the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat, a little-known Hindu group, demanded that "strict action" be taken against those "who have insulted the Lord (Krishna)," warning that the group would hit the streets.According to media reports, a tourist from Jaipur claimed that he was barred from entering the Taj Mahal with a Lord Krishna idol.The tourist, who was identified by his first name Gautam, told reporters that the "baby Lord Krishna is like a family member to me and I always carry him." "I have visited Mathura and Vrindavan with the Lord. But here they asked me to enter without [the] God's idol. I cannot ask any devout shopkeeper to just keep the idol of the Lord for some time while we visit the monument," he added.However, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said he would seek clarifications from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who are usually deployed at ASI sites.Last year, security personnel at the Taj Mahal denied entry to a visitor who was dressed as Lord Krishna. According to some media reports, there have been several incidents where groups of people wearing scarves with Lord Rama's name printed on them were denied entry into the monument.Previously, ASI officials explained that it was standard practice to deny entry to people carrying flags, banners, and posters, or making attempts at "self-promotion."
Earlier this month, a group of tourists from Thailand wearing ceremonial attire were prevented from entering the Taj Mahal. Archaeological Survey of India officials later said the tourists wished to film themselves wearing unique masks and metal crowns, but failed to receive a permit.
