On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including the ascension of Rishi Sunak to the British Premiership.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News analyst and producer
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower
KJ Noh - Journalist, political analyst and writer

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Wyatt Reed from Paris to discuss Rishi Sunak's new tenure as British Prime Minister and what the future holds for Great Britain's political spectrum.

In the second hour, the hosts were joined by former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower Scott Ritter to talk about the threat of a "dirty bomb" being used by Ukraine.

In the third hour, the hosts were joined by KJ Noh to discuss Xi Jinping's third term as Chinese president and what it means for the international community.
Will Rishi Sunak Outlast Liz Truss' 44 Days as British PM?
04:39 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 08:39 GMT 26.10.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including the ascension of Rishi Sunak to the British Premiership.
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News analyst and producer
Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower
KJ Noh - Journalist, political analyst and writer
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Wyatt Reed from Paris to discuss Rishi Sunak’s new tenure as British Prime Minister and what the future holds for Great Britain’s political spectrum.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower Scott Ritter to talk about the threat of a “dirty bomb" being used by Ukraine.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by KJ Noh to discuss Xi Jinping's third term as Chinese president and what it means for the international community.
