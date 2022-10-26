https://sputniknews.com/20221026/will-rishi-sunak-outlast-liz-truss-44-days-as-british-pm--1102647077.html

Will Rishi Sunak Outlast Liz Truss' 44 Days as British PM?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including the

Will Rishi Sunak outlast Liz Truss' 44 days as British PM? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics from around the world, including the ascension of Rishi Sunak to the British Premiership.

Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News analyst and producerScott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblowerKJ Noh - Journalist, political analyst and writerIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Wyatt Reed from Paris to discuss Rishi Sunak’s new tenure as British Prime Minister and what the future holds for Great Britain’s political spectrum.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by former UN weapons inspector and a weapons of mass destruction whistleblower Scott Ritter to talk about the threat of a “dirty bomb" being used by Ukraine.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by KJ Noh to discuss Xi Jinping's third term as Chinese president and what it means for the international community.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

