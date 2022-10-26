https://sputniknews.com/20221026/us-jury-finds-christmas-parade-attacker-guilty-of-6-counts-of-murder-76-charges-in-total-1102734404.html

US Jury Finds Christmas Parade Attacker Guilty of 6 Counts of Murder, 76 Charges in Total

US Jury Finds Christmas Parade Attacker Guilty of 6 Counts of Murder, 76 Charges in Total

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - A US jury found 40-year old Darrell Brooks guilty on six counts of intentional homicide and 70 other criminal charges for his car...

The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 criminal charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, Dorow said while reading out the jury’s verdict.In addition to the intentional homicide charges, Brooks was charged with crimes including first-degree reckless endangerment of safety, hit and run resulting in death, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, and domestic abuse.Brooks was convicted of driving through a crowd of Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha during which he killed six people and injured more than 60 others. Brooks was let out on $1,000 bail less than two weeks before the attack after allegedly running over the mother of his child, a crime for which he was also convicted during the trial.Brooks represented himself during the trial, during which he challenged the court’s jurisdiction using "sovereign citizen" type arguments. Jury deliberations lasted for approximately two hours on Tuesday night. Sentencing will be scheduled soon, Dorow said.Brooks faces a sentence of life in prison for his crimes. The State of Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

