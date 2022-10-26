International
Turkey Makes Efforts to Return Russian Agricultural Products to Markets - Source
Turkey Makes Efforts to Return Russian Agricultural Products to Markets - Source
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey makes efforts to return Russian agricultural products to world markets during talks on the extension of the UN-initiated grain deal... 26.10.2022
"Now the main task is to remove all obstacles to the entry of Russian agricultural products, in particular fertilizers, to the markets. Indeed, in addition to grain, there is a need for Russian fertilizers. It is also important that countries in need can receive these products freely," the source said.On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. The initiative consists of two package documents. The first one, a memorandum, stipulates the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. The second defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. Moscow has pointed out that the first memorandum of the grain initiative is not working yet.UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla said on October 15 that the grain deal was likely to be extended and, possibly, expanded. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that if it became known that the grain supply corridors were used by Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks, the grain deal might be revised.Russia has requested the UN Secretariat provide statistics on the final recipients of the grain exported from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
Turkey Makes Efforts to Return Russian Agricultural Products to Markets - Source

21:37 GMT 26.10.2022
© AP Photo / Khalil SenosiFILE - In this Oct. 22, 2010, file photo a scientist holds grains of wheat from plants infected with Ug99 stem rust fungus at the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute in Njoro, Kenya, 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Nairobi.
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2010, file photo a scientist holds grains of wheat from plants infected with Ug99 stem rust fungus at the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute in Njoro, Kenya, 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Nairobi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
© AP Photo / Khalil Senosi
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey makes efforts to return Russian agricultural products to world markets during talks on the extension of the UN-initiated grain deal, a source in Istanbul told Sputnik on Wednesday. The deal is in force until November 19.
"Now the main task is to remove all obstacles to the entry of Russian agricultural products, in particular fertilizers, to the markets. Indeed, in addition to grain, there is a need for Russian fertilizers. It is also important that countries in need can receive these products freely," the source said.
On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. The initiative consists of two package documents. The first one, a memorandum, stipulates the obligation of the UN to remove various restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. The second defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports controlled by Ukraine. Moscow has pointed out that the first memorandum of the grain initiative is not working yet.
Underwater mine - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
World
Joint Coordination Center in Turkey to Conduct Inspection of Mine-Like Object - Statement
Yesterday, 21:12 GMT
UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative Amir Mahmoud Abdulla said on October 15 that the grain deal was likely to be extended and, possibly, expanded. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that if it became known that the grain supply corridors were used by Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks, the grain deal might be revised.
Russia has requested the UN Secretariat provide statistics on the final recipients of the grain exported from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
