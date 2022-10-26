https://sputniknews.com/20221026/scientists-create-new-aerogels-used-as-oil-sorbents-1102724614.html

Scientists Create New Aerogels Used as Oil Sorbents

Chitosan is a natural polysaccharide derived from chitin found in the shells of crustaceans and insects. It is a renewable, biocompatible, and biodegradable polymer. It is environmentally friendly and features film- and fiber-forming properties. These properties make chitosan a promising material for the production of aerogels with low density, high porosity, and high specific surface area. These characteristics provide prerequisites for application of these materials as sorbents for various pollutants, such as lubricants, oil, and petroleum products.A group of researchers from Volgograd State Technical University proposed the surface modification of chitosan aerogels by grafting polymethacrylates to create materials with selective adsorption capacity. The obtained chitosan aerogels have a porosity up to 98.5%. They represent a material formed by thin (up to 1 µm) polymer films with a system of open pores.As a result of material modification, the pore system is not disturbed, but the surface acquires exceptional water repellent properties. An unmodified aerogel quickly absorb water, but after the modification water is not absorbed by such material for several hours, the scientists explained.Modified chitosan aerogels retain their biodegradability and do not require additional disposal costs after use. They can be used as effective and environmentally friendly lubricant and oil sorbents, as well as filters for the separation of water-oil emulsions.The proposed solutions for the method of modification of chitosan aerogel and sorption material were patented. The study results were published in the Polymers journal.The research is part of a VolgSTU strategic project within the framework of the "Priority 2030" program.The university development program includes four strategic projects, such as the "Center for Digital Scientific and Educational Projects and Developments" and "Technologies for Industrial Innovation Cluster."

