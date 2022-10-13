https://sputniknews.com/20221013/russian-scientists-create-fast-acting-drugs-to-protect-body--1101810697.html
Russian Scientists Create Fast-Acting Drugs to Protect Body
Scientists believe that the medication can significantly increase the body's endurance and help it fight viruses. 13.10.2022, Sputnik International
Scientists from the Volgograd State Technical University (VolgSTU) have created potential synthetic immediate-action actoprotectors: substances that increase the body's resistance to extreme environmental factors. The resulting compounds are highly likely to have a direct antiviral effect, the university’s press service noted.
Moreover, hepatotoxic properties in these substances are less pronounced than the known structural analogs, researchers stressed. Hepatotoxic properties generate the potential for liver disease.
One of specialists’ tasks now is to create compounds with useful effects of known actoprotectors, but with low acute and chronic toxicity.
"In our study, we started from the structures of camphor and fenchone, which are important ‘framework’ elements of the molecules of natural compounds. As a starting material, we used secondary metabolites and components of essential oils of medicinal plants - camphor and fenchone. The restoration of condensation products of these substances with aniline and its derivatives resulted in a number of compounds not previously described in the scientific literature,” Ivan Novakov, VolgSTU president and academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said.
The scientist added that the synthesized compounds belong to the class of (het)arylamines monoterpenoid ketones of framework structure. In the future, the university expects to obtain a whole "library" of substances with valuable properties. The leading compounds among them have a good chance of becoming a promising active ingredient of the original domestic drugs with actoprotective effect and/or antiviral action, researchers noted.
"It is now important for us to evaluate the effectiveness of the obtained target substances as antiviral agents, to study their cytotoxicity and selectivity of action. To determine the actual effect on smallpox and influenza viruses, the compounds were sent to the leading profile scientific centers of Russia," Andrey Vernigora, head of the laboratories of the VolgSTU Organic Chemistry Department, added.
He further noted that pharmacological studies of actoprotective properties of target substances in vivo (inside a living organism) are carried out in the Research Center of Innovative Medicines with Pilot Production at Volgograd State Medical University.
The scientist pointed out that the scope of application of the compounds is not limited to medicine. Individual intermediates of the synthesis of the target substances can be used as new functional additives for rubbers used under extreme conditions, as well as compositions for 3D printing.
This study was supported by the Russian Science Foundation and the regional administration within the project "Terpenoid Ketone Anilines and Their Restoration Products as Promising Materials for Medical and Industrial Needs."
The research is part of the VolgSTU strategic project within the framework of the "Priority 2030" program.
The university development program includes four strategic projects, including the "Center for Digital Scientific and Educational Projects and Developments" and "Technologies for Industrial Innovation Cluster".