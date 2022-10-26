International
BREAKING: Ukraine Has Been Turned Into Tool of US Foreign Policy, Has Practically Lost Its Sovereignty: Putin
Moscow Needs to Build Up Security as US Troops Getting Closer to Russian Borders: Kremlin
11:07 GMT 26.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The closer US troops are to Russia's borders, the more fully Russia must build its security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the deployment of the 101st US Airborne Division in Romania.
"The close US troops are to our borders, the greater the danger is for us," Peskov told reporters, adding that based on this, Russia will build a policy of ensuring its own security.
Such movements of US troops near the borders of Russia "do not lead to the strengthening of predictability and stability" in the region, the official added.
US media reported last week that 4,600 soldiers from the US Army's 101st Airborne Division and some heavy equipment had been deployed to Romania for the first time in almost 80 years to defend against any attack on NATO amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Earlier, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that nothing has changed in US President Joe Biden’s position that there will be no American troops fighting inside Ukraine.
