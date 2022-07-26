https://sputniknews.com/20220726/romania-and-us-to-hold-military-drills-near-ukrainian-border-1097818892.html

Romania and US to Hold Military Drills Near Ukrainian Border

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - US troops stationed in Romania and the Romanian army will hold a joint demonstration exercise and an exhibition of military equipment at a... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

The drills will take place at the Mihail Kogalniceanu military base in southeastern Romania, situated 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Romania Chief of General Staff Daniel Petrescu and 101st US Airborne Division commander Joseph McGee will be present at the exercise. Additionally, an exhibition of equipment will be organized, which will feature attack helicopters, tanks, armored amphibious transporters and artillery and anti-aircraft artillery machines, as well as special engineering and first aid equipment.

