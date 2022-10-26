https://sputniknews.com/20221026/juventus-secretly-paid-20mln-to-ronaldo-fact-omitted-from-financial-papers---reports-1102734956.html

Earlier in the week, Italian authorities accused Turin's Juventus football club of hiding 200 million euros in losses over a three-year period. According to the prosecution, the club used false credentials and manipulated loan deals in order to hide the losses, which amounted to 542 million euros instead of 339 million indicated in official documents. On Tuesday, Juventus issued a statement denying all the accusations.According to an Italian news outlet, the club paid as many as 20 million euros to Ronaldo, who played for Juventus in 2018-2021, without including the payment in its financial reports. The fact was uncovered through documents seized during the search in the football club's office.On Tuesday, Ronaldo was reportedly summoned by the prosecution over the issue. The football star refused to show up, saying through his lawyers that he did not intend to discuss his salary, according to the newspaper.During his time in Juventus, Ronaldo won five trophies with the Italian club, including two Serie A honors. The Portugese football star was the highest paid player on the roster of Juventus, earning around $31 million a year.

