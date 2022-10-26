https://sputniknews.com/20221026/estonia-to-equip-22-cities-with-civil-defense-sirens-by-summer-of-2023-reports-say-1102664725.html

Estonia to Equip 22 Cities With Civil Defense Sirens by Summer of 2023, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonia will install a system of civil defense sirens in 22 cities by next summer, with the first siren alerts to be placed on tall...

Estonia has signed a contract with Slovak notification systems supplier Telegrafia and allocated 4.5 million euros ($4.5 million) to provide the population with the alert system, Estonian broadcaster ERR reported.Tallinn and the cities of Tartu, Narva, Voru, Paldiski, Sillamae, Tapa, Johvi, Kohtla-Jarve, Maardu, Rakvere, Valga, Keila, Viljandi, Jogeva, Polva, Rapla, Kardla, Kuressaare, Haapsalu, and Paide will be equipped with the notification system, the report said.The sirens may be used in the event of military threats, emergencies, and major accidents, it added.

