International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221026/estonia-to-equip-22-cities-with-civil-defense-sirens-by-summer-of-2023-reports-say-1102664725.html
Estonia to Equip 22 Cities With Civil Defense Sirens by Summer of 2023, Reports Say
Estonia to Equip 22 Cities With Civil Defense Sirens by Summer of 2023, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonia will install a system of civil defense sirens in 22 cities by next summer, with the first siren alerts to be placed on tall... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T08:25+0000
2022-10-26T08:25+0000
world
tallinn
estonia
siren
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106195/29/1061952951_0:173:1920:1253_1920x0_80_0_0_cccae692b1b342050c87f213baa02f4c.jpg
Estonia has signed a contract with Slovak notification systems supplier Telegrafia and allocated 4.5 million euros ($4.5 million) to provide the population with the alert system, Estonian broadcaster ERR reported.Tallinn and the cities of Tartu, Narva, Voru, Paldiski, Sillamae, Tapa, Johvi, Kohtla-Jarve, Maardu, Rakvere, Valga, Keila, Viljandi, Jogeva, Polva, Rapla, Kardla, Kuressaare, Haapsalu, and Paide will be equipped with the notification system, the report said.The sirens may be used in the event of military threats, emergencies, and major accidents, it added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/estonia-to-allocate-unprecedented-966mln-on-defense-spending-in-2023-1101332903.html
tallinn
estonia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106195/29/1061952951_104:0:1817:1285_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb6af2ceb8e5683307f952ba5d0afa4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tallinn, estonia, siren
tallinn, estonia, siren

Estonia to Equip 22 Cities With Civil Defense Sirens by Summer of 2023, Reports Say

08:25 GMT 26.10.2022
CC0 / / Tallinn view. (File)
Tallinn view. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Estonia will install a system of civil defense sirens in 22 cities by next summer, with the first siren alerts to be placed on tall buildings and communication facilities in late 2022, media reported on Wednesday.
Estonia has signed a contract with Slovak notification systems supplier Telegrafia and allocated 4.5 million euros ($4.5 million) to provide the population with the alert system, Estonian broadcaster ERR reported.
Tallinn and the cities of Tartu, Narva, Voru, Paldiski, Sillamae, Tapa, Johvi, Kohtla-Jarve, Maardu, Rakvere, Valga, Keila, Viljandi, Jogeva, Polva, Rapla, Kardla, Kuressaare, Haapsalu, and Paide will be equipped with the notification system, the report said.
Estonian soldiers take part in an annual military exercise together with several units from other NATO member states on May 18, 2014 near Voru close to the Estonian-Russian border in South Estonia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
World
Estonia to Allocate Unprecedented $966Mln on Defense Spending in 2023
29 September, 08:19 GMT
The sirens may be used in the event of military threats, emergencies, and major accidents, it added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала