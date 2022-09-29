https://sputniknews.com/20220929/estonia-to-allocate-unprecedented-966mln-on-defense-spending-in-2023-1101332903.html

Estonia to Allocate Unprecedented $966Mln on Defense Spending in 2023

Estonia to Allocate Unprecedented $966Mln on Defense Spending in 2023

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Tallinn will increase its defense spending to 2.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, equivalent to over 1 billion euros ($966... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T08:19+0000

2022-09-29T08:19+0000

2022-09-29T08:19+0000

world

europe

estonia

military spending

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102057/72/1020577238_0:0:3747:2108_1920x0_80_0_0_04bc879ef48617327397a7862184cb1e.jpg

In addition, the budget provides for an increase in salaries for teachers, rescuers and police officers, as well as an increase in pensions and family benefits.A total of 106.6 million euros will be provided for an increase in teachers’ salaries. The minimum wage will rise from 1,412 euros to 1,749 euros in 2023, while the average wage will increase to 2,048 euros.At the same time, the interior ministry’s payroll will increase by 20%, or more than 50 million euros, which will allow to raise the minimum wage for rescuers to 1,849 euros.The payroll of health, cultural and social workers will also increase by at least 15%.

estonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, estonia, military spending