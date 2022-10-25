Watch: Ted Cruz Gets Heckled By Expletive-Throwing Yankee Fans

International
Videos posted on social media show the conservative senator being insulted by New Yorkers who reminded him of the time then-presidential candidate Donald Trump implied that Cruz’s wife was unattractive on Twitter during the 2016 primary season.Cruz would endorse Trump roughly five months later. “Trump called your wife ugly and you loved it,” one fan can be heard screaming.The crowd of Yankee fans can also be heard telling Cruz to “get the **** out of New York!” and “**** you, you racist piece of ****!” The fans also called the Texas Senator an “Ugly ****” and other insults that are not fit to print.Cruz seemed unfazed by the insults, continuing to smile and shake hands with the few fans who seemed excited to see the Texas senator. Cruz would later retweet an article by the NY Post that included a picture, but not the video below, showing Yankee fans flipping the senator off and giving him a thumbs down. Cruz wrote “scoreboard. #GoStros” in his tweet.After sweeping the Yankees, the Astros are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. If Cruz wants to avoid a repeat of this situation, he may want to avoid watching the Astros in Philadelphia. Fans in the city are notoriously rowdy, owing to the day in 1968 when Eagles fans heckled and threw snowballs at Santa Claus.The video, which you can watch below, is not safe for work and includes crude language.
01:41 GMT 25.10.2022
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) decided to watch his hometown Houston Astros in game 4 of the ALCS on Sunday at Yankee Stadium and Yankees fans gave him a decidedly New York kind of welcome.
Videos posted on social media show the conservative senator being insulted by New Yorkers who reminded him of the time then-presidential candidate Donald Trump implied that Cruz's wife was unattractive on Twitter during the 2016 primary season.
Cruz would endorse Trump roughly five months later. "Trump called your wife ugly and you loved it," one fan can be heard screaming.
The crowd of Yankee fans can also be heard telling Cruz to "get the **** out of New York!" and "**** you, you racist piece of ****!" The fans also called the Texas Senator an "Ugly ****" and other insults that are not fit to print.
Cruz seemed unfazed by the insults, continuing to smile and shake hands with the few fans who seemed excited to see the Texas senator. Cruz would later retweet an article by the NY Post that included a picture, but not the video below, showing Yankee fans flipping the senator off and giving him a thumbs down. Cruz wrote "scoreboard. #GoStros" in his tweet.
After sweeping the Yankees, the Astros are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. If Cruz wants to avoid a repeat of this situation, he may want to avoid watching the Astros in Philadelphia. Fans in the city are notoriously rowdy, owing to the day in 1968 when Eagles fans heckled and threw snowballs at Santa Claus.
The video, which you can watch below, is not safe for work and includes crude language.
