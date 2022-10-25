https://sputniknews.com/20221025/ukraine-nuclear-false-flag-warning-us-may-probe-elon-musk-ventures-rishi-sunak-becomes-uk-pm-1102594910.html

Ukraine Nuclear False Flag Warning; US May Probe Elon Musk Ventures; Rishi Sunak Becomes UK PM

Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss the UK. After a brief and catastrophic government of Liz Truss leadership, Rishi Sunak has taken over as Prime Minister for the UK.Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Russian diplomats and military leaders are warning the West that Ukrainian militants are setting up a disastrous nuclear false flag operation in Ukraine.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board Certified Pediatrician and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss COVID. There is an unprecedented rise in respiratory viruses in children in some areas. Also, we discuss the current state of COVID.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the EU energy crisis. The destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline has plunged the EU into energy poverty. Also, inflation rises and unrest boils as temperatures plunge in the EU.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Yemen-Saudi ceasefire is in danger after attacks on Yemen's oil port. Also, Israelis raided the funeral home of a Palestinian martyr and Iran is suing the US for its role in internal protests.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Elon Musk. The US government may be setting up to investigate and attack Elon Musk due to his push for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis. Also, Musk blasts the Washington Post for its unhinged attacks on him.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy. President Biden's rail strike agreement has fallen apart as unions reject the terms of the deal. Also, one in three Americans are struggling to pay basic bills.Daryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. An appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden's student debt cancellation program.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

