https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russias-sberbank-repelled-record-breaking-cyberattacks-on-october-7-deputy-head-1102611740.html
Russia's Sberbank Repelled Record-Breaking Cyberattacks on October 7: Deputy Head
Russia's Sberbank Repelled Record-Breaking Cyberattacks on October 7: Deputy Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian banking giant Sberbank on October 7 faced a record-breaking cyberattack carried out by at least 30,000 devices abroad, which lasted... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T10:31+0000
2022-10-25T10:31+0000
2022-10-25T10:31+0000
russia
russia
cyberattack
sberbank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107736/86/1077368634_0:0:3245:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd08380bfb5c36907018acaea600b55.jpg
"Recently, we withstood the largest attack, which took place on October 7. Then, a special operation under a long-prepared plan was carried out — a special DDoS attack with a participation of at least 104,000 hackers, which was carried out from an infrastructure located in foreign countries, numbering at least 30,000 devices," Kuznetsov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.Despite the fact that the attack was "difficult," the bank did not record any interruptions in operations, Kuznetsov noted.According to Kuznetsov, Sberbank has withstood at least 470 cyberattacks since the beginning of the year, which exceeds all the attacks that have been carried out over the past seven years.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107736/86/1077368634_311:0:3042:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0991a4563a1e59c173dcbb9b7c422a92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, cyberattack, sberbank
russia, cyberattack, sberbank
Russia's Sberbank Repelled Record-Breaking Cyberattacks on October 7: Deputy Head
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian banking giant Sberbank on October 7 faced a record-breaking cyberattack carried out by at least 30,000 devices abroad, which lasted 24 hours and seven minutes, according to Stanislav Kuznetsov, the deputy chairman of the bank's executive board.
"Recently, we withstood the largest attack
, which took place on October 7. Then, a special operation under a long-prepared plan was carried out — a special DDoS attack with a participation of at least 104,000 hackers, which was carried out from an infrastructure located in foreign countries, numbering at least 30,000 devices," Kuznetsov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
Despite the fact that the attack was "difficult," the bank did not record any interruptions in operations, Kuznetsov noted.
"Our specialists found all the necessary resources to successfully repel this attack, which lasted 24 hours and seven minutes," the official added.
According to Kuznetsov, Sberbank has withstood at least 470 cyberattacks since the beginning of the year, which exceeds all the attacks that have been carried out over the past seven years.