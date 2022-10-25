https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russias-sberbank-repelled-record-breaking-cyberattacks-on-october-7-deputy-head-1102611740.html

Russia's Sberbank Repelled Record-Breaking Cyberattacks on October 7: Deputy Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian banking giant Sberbank on October 7 faced a record-breaking cyberattack carried out by at least 30,000 devices abroad, which lasted... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Recently, we withstood the largest attack, which took place on October 7. Then, a special operation under a long-prepared plan was carried out — a special DDoS attack with a participation of at least 104,000 hackers, which was carried out from an infrastructure located in foreign countries, numbering at least 30,000 devices," Kuznetsov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.Despite the fact that the attack was "difficult," the bank did not record any interruptions in operations, Kuznetsov noted.According to Kuznetsov, Sberbank has withstood at least 470 cyberattacks since the beginning of the year, which exceeds all the attacks that have been carried out over the past seven years.

