Rishi Sunak Becomes UK Prime Minister After Meeting King Charles
Russia's Sberbank Repelled Record-Breaking Cyberattacks on October 7: Deputy Head
"Recently, we withstood the largest attack, which took place on October 7. Then, a special operation under a long-prepared plan was carried out — a special DDoS attack with a participation of at least 104,000 hackers, which was carried out from an infrastructure located in foreign countries, numbering at least 30,000 devices," Kuznetsov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.Despite the fact that the attack was "difficult," the bank did not record any interruptions in operations, Kuznetsov noted.According to Kuznetsov, Sberbank has withstood at least 470 cyberattacks since the beginning of the year, which exceeds all the attacks that have been carried out over the past seven years.
russia, cyberattack, sberbank
russia, cyberattack, sberbank

10:31 GMT 25.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian banking giant Sberbank on October 7 faced a record-breaking cyberattack carried out by at least 30,000 devices abroad, which lasted 24 hours and seven minutes, according to Stanislav Kuznetsov, the deputy chairman of the bank's executive board.
"Recently, we withstood the largest attack, which took place on October 7. Then, a special operation under a long-prepared plan was carried out — a special DDoS attack with a participation of at least 104,000 hackers, which was carried out from an infrastructure located in foreign countries, numbering at least 30,000 devices," Kuznetsov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
Despite the fact that the attack was "difficult," the bank did not record any interruptions in operations, Kuznetsov noted.
"Our specialists found all the necessary resources to successfully repel this attack, which lasted 24 hours and seven minutes," the official added.
According to Kuznetsov, Sberbank has withstood at least 470 cyberattacks since the beginning of the year, which exceeds all the attacks that have been carried out over the past seven years.
