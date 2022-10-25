https://sputniknews.com/20221025/russian-energy-minister-says-price-cap-on-gas-may-destabilize-global-energy-market-1102617130.html

Russian Energy Minister Says Price Cap on Gas May Destabilize Global Energy Market

Russian Energy Minister Says Price Cap on Gas May Destabilize Global Energy Market

"The idea to impose a price cap on gas, which is supported by a number of EU countries, threatens to further destabilize energy markets leading to negative consequences for both consumers and producers of gas," the minister said during his speech at a ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).Shulginov added that sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine and plans of European countries to completely stop importing Russian fossil fuels had led to an unprecedented rise of gas prices and major disruptions in supply chains.After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, energy prices have skyrocketed in Europe, placing energy security high both on the global and national agenda. At the same time, the EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on energy supplies from Russia. EU countries are also discussing the introduction of a price cap on gas supplies from Russia similar to the one suggested by G7 for Russian seaborne oil.

