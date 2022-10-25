https://sputniknews.com/20221025/legendary-17th-century-flagships-twin-found-in-sweden-1102601600.html

Legendary 17th-Century Flagship's Twin Found in Sweden

Legendary 17th-Century Flagship's Twin Found in Sweden

The Orb, a sister vessel to the world-famous Vasa, was one of the fearsome warships launched by Swedish monarch Gustav II Adolf to consolidate the nation's... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

The royal ship Äpplet (the Orb) from the 17th century has been found on the bottom near the island of Vaxön in the Stockholm archipelago.Marine archeologists of the Museum of Wrecks (Vrak) identified the shipwreck as the Orb, a twin of the famous flagship Vasa, which is now a museum and one of Stockholm's foremost sights, as she is built from the same oak wood.The site and the find matched the historic documents, the measurements are correct and construction details are identical to the Vasa. The annual rings revealed that the oak was felled in 1627, but also that it comes from Ängsö in the western part of Lake Mälaren, where the wood for Vasa was prepared.Just like the Vasa, the Orb is well preserved, despite 370 years in salty water, with her bottom half more or less intact. Historically, the marine entrance to Stockholm near the town of Vaxholm has been blocked by many worn-out ships to ward off enemies. The Orb was found in one of the straits, accompanied by smaller ships of the same era, the Apollo and the Maria.The rickety and poorly constructed Vasa and notoriously sank on her maiden voyage in 1628. The Orb, built in parallel and completed a year later, was almost identical, yet built somewhat wider to increase stability. Despite the changes implemented not least following the Vasa's sticky end, the Orb was still difficult to manoeuvre.Swedish monarch Gustav II Adolf (often referred to as Gustavus Adolphus outside Sweden) ordered a total of four large warships with double gun decks in order to consolidate the nation's naval dominance over the Baltic Sea. In addition to the Vasa, the Orb, the Crown and the Scepter were built. The Orb never saw naval battle, yet served in the Thirty Year' War (1618-1648), one of the longest and most destructive conflicts in European history, as a transport ship, and was rather seen as a symbol of power and status.During that era, large ships cost a lot of money and bore tremendous firepower, but were rather used for intimidation or prestige missions, unlike cheaper medium-sized ships that were much more seaworthy. After 30 years in service, Sweden tried to sell the Orb to, among others, France, which balked precisely because she didn't sail so well. Instead, she was emptied of cannons and other valuables and sunk without a mast but otherwise intact. The wreck is located within a military protected area where a total diving ban, and the investigations have therefore taken place in collaboration with the navy.In contrast to the Vasa, which was brought up in 1961 and ranks among the Swedish capital's main attractions, seeing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, the Orb won't be salvaged, unless deemed absolutely necessary for scientific purposes. However, next spring, marine archeologists hope make new dives to document the wreck with 3D technology, and see whether any sculptures and other decorations are left.

