https://sputniknews.com/20220429/unique-medieval-transport-vessels-unearthed-in-sweden-1095139340.html

Unique Medieval Transport Vessels Unearthed in Sweden

Unique Medieval Transport Vessels Unearthed in Sweden

Medieval transport ships known as cogs were associated with the Hanseatic league and used broadly across northern Europe. Still, they are rare finds today and... 29.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-29T07:15+0000

2022-04-29T07:15+0000

2022-04-29T07:32+0000

scandinavia

sweden

archaeology

news

middle ages

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095140074_371:0:2191:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_f4af344ec8fb38a1b25b422d6c269e70.jpg

The remains of two medieval ships known as cogs have been discovered in the city of Varberg in southern Sweden during an archaeological excavation.The ships were found very close to each other outside what once was Varberg's medieval predecessor, the city of Getakärr, and have been preliminarily dated as 14th century, using previous knowledge of maritime technology. Previously, various marine debris had been found at Varberg's old shoreline.The ship's remains include a 20-metre-long, 6-metre-wide port side, as well as an 8-metre-long, 6-metre-wide bottom section.Cogs were widely used during the Middle Ages, mainly for transport and cargo, and were often associated with the German Hanseatic League, but the type of ship was common throughout northern Europe.According to Schager, cogs make seldom finds. So far in Sweden, seven have been found, out of about 30 throughout Europe.This is not the first time Varberg has been placed on the archaeological map of Sweden. The archaeological investigations in Varberg prior to the construction of the Varberg tunnel and a new railway track started in the autumn of 2019. Since then, countless finds of chalk pipes from Varberg's 18th century chalk pipe factory, as well as personal items, have been made.Last year, the remains of two approximately 500-year-old shipwrecks were found not far from the newly-discovered cogs. Objects found alongside, such as coins and ceramics from Germany, indicate that Getakärr was a city characterised by trade and shipping.“The new wrecks are closer to land. We don't know much about why they ended up there, but they may have entered the shallow bay looking for protection from a storm and sunk,” Elisabet Schager mused.The Hanseatic League was a medieval constellation of merchant guilds and market towns in central and northern Europe. Originating from a few north German towns in the late 12th century, at its peak the League encompassed nearly 200 settlements and spanned seven modern-day countries, stretching from the Netherlands to Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/like-a-150-year-old-museum-sweden-finds-well-preserved-19th-century-cargo-ship-1089999652.html

scandinavia

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

scandinavia, sweden, archaeology, news, middle ages