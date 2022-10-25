Larry The Cat Steals Show During Rishi Sunak's First Speech as UK PM - Photo
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEALLarry the Downing Street cat sits outside of 10 Downing Street, in London, on October 25, 2022
Larry the Cat, chief mouser to the Cabinet Office of the UK at 10 Downing Street, is nothing less than a celebrity and enjoys 788.4K followers on Twitter. As Larry has served for almost 11 years as mouser-in-chief, he keeps entertaining his fans by offering a feline twist to British political life.
Larry the Cat stole the show during new UK PM Rishi Sunak's first public address at Downing Street - all thanks to "an angle featuring the real boss around here."
A tweet posted on Larry the Cat's Twitter page in which Sunak can be seen giving a speech at the podium while the cat sits beside a street light has gone viral.
“My old pal Faisal Islam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here,” the cat's Twitter handle wrote.
The latest post has drawn many amusing reactions from Twitter users.
While one user wrote, “Love that the lady taking a photo on her phone is photographing Larry, not Rishi,” another joked, "The policeman keeping a good watchful eye over you there Larry.”
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10CatNetizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10Cat
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10CatNetizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10Cat
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10CatNetizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10Cat
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
© Photo : Twitter