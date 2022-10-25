https://sputniknews.com/20221025/larry-the-cat-steals-show-during-rishi-sunaks-first-speech-as-uk-pm---photo-1102642349.html

Larry The Cat Steals Show During Rishi Sunak's First Speech as UK PM - Photo

Larry the Cat, chief mouser to the Cabinet Office of the UK at 10 Downing Street, is nothing less than a celebrity and enjoys 788.4K followers on Twitter. As... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

Larry the Cat stole the show during new UK PM Rishi Sunak's first public address at Downing Street - all thanks to "an angle featuring the real boss around here."A tweet posted on Larry the Cat's Twitter page in which Sunak can be seen giving a speech at the podium while the cat sits beside a street light has gone viral. The latest post has drawn many amusing reactions from Twitter users. While one user wrote, “Love that the lady taking a photo on her phone is photographing Larry, not Rishi,” another joked, "The policeman keeping a good watchful eye over you there Larry.”

