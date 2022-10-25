International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/larry-the-cat-steals-show-during-rishi-sunaks-first-speech-as-uk-pm---photo-1102642349.html
Larry The Cat Steals Show During Rishi Sunak's First Speech as UK PM - Photo
Larry The Cat Steals Show During Rishi Sunak's First Speech as UK PM - Photo
Larry the Cat, chief mouser to the Cabinet Office of the UK at 10 Downing Street, is nothing less than a celebrity and enjoys 788.4K followers on Twitter. As... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-25T17:19+0000
2022-10-25T17:19+0000
rishi sunak
cat
larry the cat
cat
prime minister
prime minister
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102648747_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6b6f7a1a9f45f98787ad8d7759bb0bcc.jpg
Larry the Cat stole the show during new UK PM Rishi Sunak's first public address at Downing Street - all thanks to "an angle featuring the real boss around here."A tweet posted on Larry the Cat's Twitter page in which Sunak can be seen giving a speech at the podium while the cat sits beside a street light has gone viral. The latest post has drawn many amusing reactions from Twitter users. While one user wrote, “Love that the lady taking a photo on her phone is photographing Larry, not Rishi,” another joked, "The policeman keeping a good watchful eye over you there Larry.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102648747_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f047e9071736179a7f364cdca37bc79.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rishi sunak, cat, larry the cat, cat, prime minister, prime minister
rishi sunak, cat, larry the cat, cat, prime minister, prime minister

Larry The Cat Steals Show During Rishi Sunak's First Speech as UK PM - Photo

17:19 GMT 25.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEALLarry the Downing Street cat sits outside of 10 Downing Street, in London, on October 25, 2022
Larry the Downing Street cat sits outside of 10 Downing Street, in London, on October 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEAL
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Larry the Cat, chief mouser to the Cabinet Office of the UK at 10 Downing Street, is nothing less than a celebrity and enjoys 788.4K followers on Twitter. As Larry has served for almost 11 years as mouser-in-chief, he keeps entertaining his fans by offering a feline twist to British political life.
Larry the Cat stole the show during new UK PM Rishi Sunak's first public address at Downing Street - all thanks to "an angle featuring the real boss around here."
A tweet posted on Larry the Cat's Twitter page in which Sunak can be seen giving a speech at the podium while the cat sits beside a street light has gone viral.

“My old pal Faisal Islam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here,” the cat's Twitter handle wrote.

The latest post has drawn many amusing reactions from Twitter users.
While one user wrote, “Love that the lady taking a photo on her phone is photographing Larry, not Rishi,” another joked, "The policeman keeping a good watchful eye over you there Larry.”
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10CatNetizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10Cat
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10CatNetizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10Cat
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10CatNetizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
© Photo : Twitter/@Number10Cat
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Netizens react to Larry the cat hogging the limelight during newly appointed Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's first speech
© Photo : Twitter
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала