IDF: Israeli Troops Eliminate Terrorist Cell in City of Nablus, West Bank

IDF: Israeli Troops Eliminate Terrorist Cell in City of Nablus, West Bank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli troops have conducted a counterterrorism operation targeting the Lion's Den terrorist group, responsible for the attacks on...

"IDF and Israeli security forces raided a hideout apartment in the Kasbah of Nablus used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site by the main operatives of the 'Lion's Den' terrorist group. The forces detonated the explosive manufacturing site," the IDF tweeted.The IDF also said that during the operation "multiple armed suspects were hit and Palestinian reports indicate there were multiple injuries," adding that the Israeli troops responded with live fire "toward the armed suspects shooting at them."Israel started regular counterterrorism operations in the occupied West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.

