IDF: Israeli Troops Eliminate Terrorist Cell in City of Nablus, West Bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli troops have conducted a counterterrorism operation targeting the Lion's Den terrorist group, responsible for the attacks on Israeli nationals, in the Palestinian city of Nablus located in the West Bank, which prompted clashes with the Palestinians, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.
"IDF and Israeli security forces raided a hideout apartment in the Kasbah of Nablus used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site by the main operatives of the 'Lion's Den' terrorist group. The forces detonated the explosive manufacturing site," the IDF tweeted.
The IDF also said that during the operation "multiple armed suspects were hit and Palestinian reports indicate there were multiple injuries," adding that the Israeli troops responded with live fire "toward the armed suspects shooting at them."
"The 'Lion's Den' terrorist group is responsible for carrying out the attack that killed SSGT [staff sergeant] Ido Baruch, attempting to carry out a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv and the planting of an explosive device at a gas station in Kedumim. They also attempted to carry out a shooting attack in the community of Har Bracha ... as well as being in charge of multiple shooting attacks throughout the city of Nablus," the IDF added.
Israel started regular counterterrorism operations in the occupied West Bank
in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.