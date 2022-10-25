https://sputniknews.com/20221025/ex-mep-sunaks-cabinet-reshuffle-means-nothing-for-uks-structural-crisis-1102649458.html

Ex-MEP: Sunak's Cabinet Reshuffle Means Nothing for UK's Structural Crisis

Ex-MEP: Sunak's Cabinet Reshuffle Means Nothing for UK's Structural Crisis

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has started to reshuffle No 10 in a bid to form a government of "all the talents" and maintain unity within the largely... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T19:39+0000

2022-10-25T19:39+0000

2022-10-25T19:39+0000

opinion & analysis

uk

opinion

crisis

recession

inflation

pound sterling

rishi sunak

liz truss

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/17/1102545901_0:156:3089:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_9b782d7732d879ae2ac53c2c55d4060a.jpg

Unlike his two predecessors, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, UK PM Rishi Sunak has tapped Conservatives from different factions instead of packing his cabinet with loyalists.Jeremy Hunt and Ben Wallace are keeping their jobs, and so is Penny Mordaunt, Sunak's two-time leadership competitor. Suella Braverman, known for her hard-right rhetoric, is back as home secretary. Dominic Raab has become deputy PM and Justice Secretary; and Nadhim Zahawi, who backed Boris Johnson's second advent to No 10, has been appointed Conservative Party chairman.The Sunak government obviously has a lot on its plate: starting with the weak pound sterling, turbulent market, and crisis of living standards and ending with anemic economic growth and a deepening recession. S&P Global economists are predicting that Britain could be headed toward a deep recession, with the country's economic activity contracting at its fastest pace in almost two years this October.Under these circumstances, the new British prime minister urged his party fellows to "unite or die" in order to preserve power and team up to tackle economic hardships. Sunak's concerns are quite understandable, according to Griffin.Likewise, the Tories are not going to hold early elections as they cling to power in the face of polls showing a surge in support for the Labour Party and dire numbers for the Conservatives: "Not even the most stupid of Tory turkeys would vote for an early Christmas when there is no constitutional or even political reason to have one," Griffin remarked. Meanwhile, Labour's rise is mainly due to a string of political mistakes made by the Tories, according to him."The shambles in the Conservative party has succeeded in making the Labour party look the better bet for handling the economy for the first time in about seventy years; this really is a staggering 'achievement'," Griffin pointed out. "Coupled with the Tories' increasingly strident support for mass economic immigration, it means that the Conservatives have thrown away the only two winning cards in their electoral hand. A change in the ruling party now looks to be the inevitable result of the next general election, which is likely to occur sometime in the second half of 2024."The former European Parliament member is rather skeptical about the Sunak government's ability to reverse the course of Britain's unfolding economic crisis. Similarly, he expects that the new premier will continue to bow to Washington, escalate tensions with Russia, and potentially embrace a green agenda thus further undermining the UK's energy security.

https://sputniknews.com/20221025/who-is-uks-new-prime-minister-rishi-sunak-1102610301.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221024/sunak-the-savior-will-new-uk-pm-manage-to-tame-market-and-unite-tories-1102589487.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

uk, opinion, crisis, recession, inflation, pound sterling, rishi sunak, liz truss, boris johnson, tories, uk labour party