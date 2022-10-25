https://sputniknews.com/20221025/ashton-carter-obamas-last-pentagon-chief-dies-at-age-68-1102648480.html

Ashton Carter, Obama’s Last Pentagon Chief, Dies at Age 68

Former US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has died at the age of 68, his family announced on Tuesday. 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

The family said he died of a “sudden cardiac arrest” on Monday night in Boston."While he was known for his keen understanding of military technology, nuclear weapons, and international affairs, Secretary Carter loved nothing more than spending time with the troops, making frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan to visit US forces,” they added.Carter is survived by his wife Stephanie and two children, Ava and Will.He made his foray in the political sphere in 1993, when he was picked by US President Bill Clinton to be assistant secretary of defense for international security policy. Carter worked on several denuclearization projects, ranging from the Agreed Framework with North Korea to convincing Ukraine and Belarus to give up the nuclear arsenals they had inherited from the Soviet Union, which had dissolved itself in 1991.After Barack Obama became US President in 2009, he picked Carter to serve as Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. In late 2014, Obama nominated Carter to replace Chuck Hagel as Secretary of Defense. He was confirmed 93-5 by the US Senate, receiving widespread support from Republicans as well as Democrats.As head of the US military, Carter also ordered an end to discrimination against women as well as transgender people, opening all military roles to both groups.*Daesh (also known as the Islamic State/ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization banned by Russia and many other countries.

