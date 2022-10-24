International
US-China Trade Up 6.9% in First Three Quarters of This Year - Chinese Customs
US-China Trade Up 6.9% in First Three Quarters of This Year - Chinese Customs
China’s export to the US increased by 8.9 percent in January-September (year on year) and amounted to $447.905 billion, while the US export to China went up 0.5 percent and amounted to $132.492 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.In September, US-China trade amounted to $65.447 billion.Last year, US-China trade went up 28.7 percent, standing at $755.645 billion.
asia & pacific, china, us-china trade war
asia & pacific, china, us-china trade war

US-China Trade Up 6.9% in First Three Quarters of This Year - Chinese Customs

04:01 GMT 24.10.2022
Yuan banknotes and US dollars are seen on a table in Yichang, central China's Hubei province on August 14, 2015
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between the United States and China went up 6.9 percent in the first three quarters of 2022, as compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $580.397 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.
China’s export to the US increased by 8.9 percent in January-September (year on year) and amounted to $447.905 billion, while the US export to China went up 0.5 percent and amounted to $132.492 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.
In September, US-China trade amounted to $65.447 billion.
Last year, US-China trade went up 28.7 percent, standing at $755.645 billion.
