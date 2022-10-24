https://sputniknews.com/20221024/us-china-trade-up-69-in-first-three-quarters-of-this-year---chinese-customs-1102561906.html

US-China Trade Up 6.9% in First Three Quarters of This Year - Chinese Customs

China’s export to the US increased by 8.9 percent in January-September (year on year) and amounted to $447.905 billion, while the US export to China went up 0.5 percent and amounted to $132.492 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.In September, US-China trade amounted to $65.447 billion.Last year, US-China trade went up 28.7 percent, standing at $755.645 billion.

