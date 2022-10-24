https://sputniknews.com/20221024/us-china-trade-up-69-in-first-three-quarters-of-this-year---chinese-customs-1102561906.html
US-China Trade Up 6.9% in First Three Quarters of This Year - Chinese Customs
US-China Trade Up 6.9% in First Three Quarters of This Year - Chinese Customs
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between the United States and China went up 6.9 percent in the first three quarters of 2022, as compared to the same period of last... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T04:01+0000
2022-10-24T04:01+0000
2022-10-24T04:01+0000
world
asia & pacific
china
us-china trade war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103455/80/1034558049_0:376:4000:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_da74567d0d8f1cee3a78d18d04975227.jpg
China’s export to the US increased by 8.9 percent in January-September (year on year) and amounted to $447.905 billion, while the US export to China went up 0.5 percent and amounted to $132.492 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.In September, US-China trade amounted to $65.447 billion.Last year, US-China trade went up 28.7 percent, standing at $755.645 billion.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103455/80/1034558049_0:0:4000:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_e0bc6f10d5ea29294c20e3b32102fa18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, china, us-china trade war
asia & pacific, china, us-china trade war
US-China Trade Up 6.9% in First Three Quarters of This Year - Chinese Customs
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between the United States and China went up 6.9 percent in the first three quarters of 2022, as compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $580.397 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.
China’s export to the US increased by 8.9 percent in January-September (year on year) and amounted to $447.905 billion, while the US export to China went up 0.5 percent and amounted to $132.492 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021.
In September, US-China trade amounted to $65.447 billion.
Last year, US-China trade went up 28.7 percent, standing at $755.645 billion.