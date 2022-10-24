https://sputniknews.com/20221024/uk-cancer-patients-have-to-wait-55-days-to-start-treatment-1102563079.html
The UK ranked 33 place out of 41 developed nations for cancer mortality in 2019, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
The UK ranked 33 place out of 41 developed nations for cancer mortality in 2019, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) research.
Fresh NHS data shows that patients in the UK have to wait an average of 55 days to start cancer treatment. Compared to the 2020 data, patients have to wait a week longer for hospital treatment.
"The rise in cancer waiting times is evident, with only 78 percent of urgent referrals seen within two weeks. But we should remember that more than 20 per cent of patients are diagnosed via non-urgent pathways, where waiting times can be several months, or in A&E when a catastrophic event occurs," Professor Gordon Wishart, chief medical officer at private clinic Check4Cancer, said.
According to Professor Sir Mike Richards, former cancer director at the Department of Health there are many different issues, which led to such situation, before the pandemic but COVID-19 made things worse.
In turn, the Department of Health said that it was working at “pace to improve outcomes for cancer patients across England, including by opening over 80 community diagnostics centers.”
Two years ago, British charity Breast Cancer Now announced that around 986,0001 women had missed their mammograms after screening programs were paused
in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the analysis of NHS England data, patients faced the largest increase in waiting times of everyone urgently referred to a cancer specialist. A recent Guardian analysis revealed that almost 10,000 patients referred by a general practitioner to a cancer specialist had to wait for more 28 days – instead of 14-day waiting time – in July.
The United Kingdom is lacking 12,000 doctors, and over 50,000 nurses and midwives, according to a report released by the UK Health and Social Care Committee in July.