Source: Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plans

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Russian mission to the United Nations has requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the Kiev regime's plans to commit a... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-24T21:00+0000

2022-10-24T21:00+0000

2022-10-25T04:30+0000

"We requested Any Other Business (AOB) meeting for tomorrow on [the potential use of a] 'dirty bomb,' after the political meeting on Syria," the United Nations source told Sputnik on Monday.Earlier in the day, the Russian mission sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying the Kiev regime plans to develop a "dirty bomb" and later accuse Russia for using a tactical nuclear weapon.Dirty bomb contains radioactive isotopes and explosive load that disperses the radioactive materials across large areas.The letter also urged the Western countries and the UN Secretary-General to exert their influence on Kiev and prevent a heinous crime from happening.

