Russia-China Trade Up 32.5% in First Three Quarters of 2022 - Chinese Customs
Russia-China Trade Up 32.5% in First Three Quarters of 2022 - Chinese Customs
Trade between Russia and China went up 32.5% in the first three quarters of this year, as compared to the same period of last year... 24.10.2022
China’s export to Russia increased by 10.3 percent year on year and amounted to $52.244 billion, while Russia’s export to China over the three quarters of 2022 went up 51.6 percent and amounted to $83.845 billion.In September alone, Russia-China trade amounted to $18.656 billion.Last year, trade between the two countries increased by 35.8 percent, standing at a record $146.887 billion.
asia & pacific, russia, china, trade
03:10 GMT 24.10.2022
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) and China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R) chat after shaking hands at the start of the ABAC and APEC Leaders' Dialogue at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima on November 19, 2016.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd L) and China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R) chat after shaking hands at the start of the ABAC and APEC Leaders' Dialogue at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima on November 19, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / Rodrigo BUENDIA
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and China went up 32.5% in the first three quarters of this year, as compared to the same period of last year, reaching $136.089 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.
China’s export to Russia increased by 10.3 percent year on year and amounted to $52.244 billion, while Russia’s export to China over the three quarters of 2022 went up 51.6 percent and amounted to $83.845 billion.
In September alone, Russia-China trade amounted to $18.656 billion.
Last year, trade between the two countries increased by 35.8 percent, standing at a record $146.887 billion.
