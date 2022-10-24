International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Quarter of German Businesses Mull Layoffs as Energy Crisis Bites - Poll
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - One in four German enterprises have or are planning layoffs amid the ongoing energy price boom, a poll commissioned by the Family... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
Quarter of German Businesses Mull Layoffs as Energy Crisis Bites - Poll

14:21 GMT 24.10.2022
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - One in four German enterprises have or are planning layoffs amid the ongoing energy price boom, a poll commissioned by the Family Businesses Foundation found.
The number of companies planning layoffs was up 11% since April. The latest survey was conducted by ifo in September among 1,060 companies, most of them family businesses.
Some 90% of those sampled said they were considering hiking prices or had already raised them. A further 13% said they would halt production, up from 6% in March, while 9% said they would move production abroad (up from 6%).
Family businesses are the backbone of German economy, according to the foundation’s statistics. Around 90% of companies are family-run. They accounted for 52% of sales in 2016 and employed 58% of the total workforce
Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.
