Princess Diana's Friend Slams Netflix For Recreating Her Final Moments Before Fatal Crash
Princess Diana's Friend Slams Netflix For Recreating Her Final Moments Before Fatal Crash
Netflix's 'The Crown' has been criticized for blurring the lines between fact and fiction, with the former UK prime minister Sir John Major calling the series “a barrel-load of nonsense”. Many viewers wanted Netflix to add a disclaimer that the show was fictional.
Princess Diana’s close friend, Simone Simmons, has lambasted the decision by Netflix to reconstruct scenes of the princess' final moments before the fatal car crash in Paris in 'The Crown'.
“These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low. They are rewriting history as they go along and that's what makes me very angry,” Simmons said as quoted by The Sun.
According to Simmons, Netflix’s series will hurt the feelings of Diana's children - Princes William and Harry.
The forthcoming season is set to air on 9 November and will feature Princess Diana in a limousine moments before the Paris tunnel car crash that ended her life.
In 2021, the fourth season was released, which showed the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The release of the fifth season, which reflects the events of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, was scheduled for the end of this year. When the project started, the authors of the series warned that if the queen died during filming, they would suspend the creation of the film for a long time.
Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died on 8 September at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king.
Diana Princess of Wales
died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. Her sons, Princes William and Harry were respectively 15 and 12 at the time.
'The Crown' has received a lot of complaints that its creators were sensationalizing their material rather than presenting a historically accurate show. Under pressure, Netflix added a disclaimer to the trailer for Season 5 clarifying that the events shown in the series are "a fictional staging inspired by real events".
Earlier, Dame Judi Dench, wrote an open letter to the authors of 'The Crown', urging Netflix to add a disclaimer before each episode explaining that it was fictional.