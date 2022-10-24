International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221024/princess-dianas-friend-slams-netflix-for-recreating-her-final-moments-before-fatal-crash-1102570472.html
Princess Diana's Friend Slams Netflix For Recreating Her Final Moments Before Fatal Crash
Princess Diana's Friend Slams Netflix For Recreating Her Final Moments Before Fatal Crash
Netflix's 'The Crown' has been criticized for blurring the lines between fact and fiction, with the former UK prime minister Sir John Major calling the series... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-24T12:16+0000
2022-10-24T12:16+0000
world
uk
netflix
princess diana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49a4dea4b5e3cd10d6d73bea32d2d45a.jpg
Princess Diana’s close friend, Simone Simmons, has lambasted the decision by Netflix to reconstruct scenes of the princess' final moments before the fatal car crash in Paris in 'The Crown'.According to Simmons, Netflix’s series will hurt the feelings of Diana's children - Princes William and Harry.The forthcoming season is set to air on 9 November and will feature Princess Diana in a limousine moments before the Paris tunnel car crash that ended her life.In 2021, the fourth season was released, which showed the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The release of the fifth season, which reflects the events of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, was scheduled for the end of this year. When the project started, the authors of the series warned that if the queen died during filming, they would suspend the creation of the film for a long time.Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died on 8 September at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king.Diana Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. Her sons, Princes William and Harry were respectively 15 and 12 at the time.'The Crown' has received a lot of complaints that its creators were sensationalizing their material rather than presenting a historically accurate show. Under pressure, Netflix added a disclaimer to the trailer for Season 5 clarifying that the events shown in the series are "a fictional staging inspired by real events".Earlier, Dame Judi Dench, wrote an open letter to the authors of 'The Crown', urging Netflix to add a disclaimer before each episode explaining that it was fictional.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f6132220ae9342043c57fd9d36427ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, netflix, princess diana
uk, netflix, princess diana

Princess Diana's Friend Slams Netflix For Recreating Her Final Moments Before Fatal Crash

12:16 GMT 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane Logo for Netflix on a remote control
Logo for Netflix on a remote control - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jenny Kane
Subscribe
International
India
Netflix's 'The Crown' has been criticized for blurring the lines between fact and fiction, with the former UK prime minister Sir John Major calling the series “a barrel-load of nonsense”. Many viewers wanted Netflix to add a disclaimer that the show was fictional.
Princess Diana’s close friend, Simone Simmons, has lambasted the decision by Netflix to reconstruct scenes of the princess' final moments before the fatal car crash in Paris in 'The Crown'.
“These are cruel, sadistic and wicked people to recreate these moments. They are the lowest of the low. They are rewriting history as they go along and that's what makes me very angry,” Simmons said as quoted by The Sun.
According to Simmons, Netflix’s series will hurt the feelings of Diana's children - Princes William and Harry.
The forthcoming season is set to air on 9 November and will feature Princess Diana in a limousine moments before the Paris tunnel car crash that ended her life.
In 2021, the fourth season was released, which showed the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The release of the fifth season, which reflects the events of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, was scheduled for the end of this year. When the project started, the authors of the series warned that if the queen died during filming, they would suspend the creation of the film for a long time.
Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled the kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms for more than 70 years, died on 8 September at the age of 96. Her eldest son, Charles III, was officially proclaimed king.
Diana Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. Her sons, Princes William and Harry were respectively 15 and 12 at the time.
'The Crown' has received a lot of complaints that its creators were sensationalizing their material rather than presenting a historically accurate show. Under pressure, Netflix added a disclaimer to the trailer for Season 5 clarifying that the events shown in the series are "a fictional staging inspired by real events".
Earlier, Dame Judi Dench, wrote an open letter to the authors of 'The Crown', urging Netflix to add a disclaimer before each episode explaining that it was fictional.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала