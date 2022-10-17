International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221017/the-crown-sparks-fury-for-crossing-line-with-plans-to-dramatize-princess-dianas-death-1101924584.html
The Crown Sparks Fury For 'Crossing Line' With Plans to Dramatize Princess Diana's Death
The Crown Sparks Fury For 'Crossing Line' With Plans to Dramatize Princess Diana's Death
The new season of the Netflix drama, The Crown, due to be released in November, has repeatedly been faulted for blurring the lines between fact and fiction... 17.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-17T12:12+0000
2022-10-17T12:12+0000
world
netflix
queen elizabeth ii
princess diana
king charles iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/48/1079474883_0:178:3009:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_f73895641cdfeac1eed9a95622ec41a4.jpg
Netflix's The Crown has sparked fresh indignation with its plans to dramatize the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, UK media reported.Graphic and harrowing scenes depicting the run-up to Diana's death that are now being worked on have reportedly left even members of the filming crew concerned and "pushing back on the ideas being tabled".The scenes will allegedly focus on the Princess' final trip to Paris and cover the days and hours before and after the tragic car crash.Diana, Princess of Wales, died in the early hours of 31 August 1997, after the car she was in crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris while the driver was fleeing the paparazzi. The crash also resulted in the death of her companion, Dodi Fayed, and his driver, Henri Paul.Sources close to Prince William have been cited as saying he will be angered by Netflix’s option to capitalize on reproducing his mother’s final days for entertainment purposes. Netflix has insisted the "exact moment of the crash impact" would not be shown.The drama, returning for its fifth season, has faced criticism over several new scenes, such as those alleging Prince Charles - now King Charles III - tried to draw then-prime minister John Major into what appears to be a plot to persuade Queen Elizabeth II to abdicate, suggesting she was too old. The episode in question has been denounced as "malicious nonsense" by sources close to the monarch, with calls for the Netflix TV series to be boycotted.Amid the controversy, a spokesman for the drama was cited as saying on Sunday:
https://sputniknews.com/20221016/friends-of-king-charles-iii-urge-boycott-of-the-crown-1101895725.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/princess-diana-feared-she-could-be-assassinated-like-friend-versace-her-bodyguard-reveals-1100211538.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/48/1079474883_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a12de2c90146472766cfad1de90e1daf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netflix, queen elizabeth ii, princess diana, king charles iii
netflix, queen elizabeth ii, princess diana, king charles iii

The Crown Sparks Fury For 'Crossing Line' With Plans to Dramatize Princess Diana's Death

12:12 GMT 17.10.2022
© AP Photo / Herman KnippertzThe Princess of Wales is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987
The Princess of Wales is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany on Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
© AP Photo / Herman Knippertz
Subscribe
International
India
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The new season of the Netflix drama, The Crown, due to be released in November, has repeatedly been faulted for blurring the lines between fact and fiction, and was recently accused of fabricating a "hurtful" smear against King Charles III.
Netflix's The Crown has sparked fresh indignation with its plans to dramatize the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, UK media reported.
Graphic and harrowing scenes depicting the run-up to Diana's death that are now being worked on have reportedly left even members of the filming crew concerned and "pushing back on the ideas being tabled".
“To be going back to Paris and turning Diana’s final days and hours into a drama feels very uncomfortable. The show always tried to present a fictional version of royal history with as much sensitivity as possible. But lately, as things get closer to the present day, it feels harder to strike that balance. With some of those moments still so fresh and upsetting, it feels as though a line is being crossed," a source was cited as saying.
The scenes will allegedly focus on the Princess' final trip to Paris and cover the days and hours before and after the tragic car crash.
Britain's King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2022
World
Friends of King Charles III Urge Boycott of The Crown
Yesterday, 10:03 GMT
Diana, Princess of Wales, died in the early hours of 31 August 1997, after the car she was in crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris while the driver was fleeing the paparazzi. The crash also resulted in the death of her companion, Dodi Fayed, and his driver, Henri Paul.
Sources close to Prince William have been cited as saying he will be angered by Netflix’s option to capitalize on reproducing his mother’s final days for entertainment purposes. Netflix has insisted the "exact moment of the crash impact" would not be shown.
© AP Photo / JEROME DELAYPolice services prepare to take away the damaged car in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris in which Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed were traveling in this Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997
Police services prepare to take away the damaged car in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris in which Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed were traveling in this Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2022
Police services prepare to take away the damaged car in the Pont d'Alma tunnel in Paris in which Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed were traveling in this Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997
© AP Photo / JEROME DELAY
The drama, returning for its fifth season, has faced criticism over several new scenes, such as those alleging Prince Charles - now King Charles III - tried to draw then-prime minister John Major into what appears to be a plot to persuade Queen Elizabeth II to abdicate, suggesting she was too old. The episode in question has been denounced as "malicious nonsense" by sources close to the monarch, with calls for the Netflix TV series to be boycotted.
Amid the controversy, a spokesman for the drama was cited as saying on Sunday:

“Series 5 is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors.”

Diana, Princess of Wales and British pop-star Elton John being comforted by his companion at the memorial mass for Gianni Versace, inside Milan's gothic cathedral Tuesday, July 22, 1997. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
Viral
Princess Diana Feared She Could Be Assassinated Like Her Friend Versace, Bodyguard Reveals
31 August, 16:43 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала