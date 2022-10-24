International
Over 30 Greenpeace Activists Stage Protest in UK Parliament
Over 30 Greenpeace Activists Stage Protest in UK Parliament
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30 Greenpeace activists staged a protest on Monday in the UK parliament building, demanding that the authorities introduce a tax... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International
Over 30 Greenpeace Activists Stage Protest in UK Parliament

21:19 GMT 24.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 30 Greenpeace activists staged a protest on Monday in the UK parliament building, demanding that the authorities introduce a tax on excess fossil fuel profits.
"Over 30 activists have occupied parliament. While the government is in chaos, almost 7 million people are facing fuel poverty. We need the next government to deliver a proper windfall tax to insulate homes and keep people warm this winter," Greenpeace UK said in a tweet.
The activists entered the Palace of Westminster as tourists, according to UK broadcaster Sky News. Then they linked arms and rolled out banners in the central lobby of parliament, urging the next prime minister, Rishi Sunak, to address the "fuel poverty crisis." After making their statements, the activists voluntarily left the building.
On October 20, Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK prime minister, less than two months after her appointment as Boris Johnson's successor, becoming the shortest-serving head of government in UK history. Sunak became the head of the ruling Conservative Party on Monday, and as such, the country's next prime minister.
