Moscow Slams US for Not Issuing Visas to Russian Delegation to IAEA Conference

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Moscow considers unacceptable the fact that the United States had not issued visas to the Russian delegation to the IAEA international... 24.10.2022, Sputnik International

The conference will be held in Washington from October 26-28. The Russian delegation comprising representatives of state corporation Rosatom and technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor planned to take part in it.The refusal of the United States to issue visas to the Russian delegation to the IAEA conference grossly violates the norms in the agreement between the IAEA and the state hosting the event, this gives reason to think about the advisability of holding international forums in the United States, Zakharova said.This is another example of how the United States "implements its short-sighted policy of ignoring international law and replacing it with a perverted postulate of some kind of 'rules-based order' that Washington itself invents and adjusts for itself," she noted"This is another reason to think about whether it is worth trusting the holding of large international forums to a country that is not able to organize them properly," Zakharova added.

