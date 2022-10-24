https://sputniknews.com/20221024/chinas-gdp-grows-39-in-third-quarter-of-2022---statistics-bureau-1102561803.html

China’s GDP Grows 3.9% in Third Quarter of 2022 - Statistics Bureau

"China's GDP in the first three quarters of 2022 amounted to 87.0269 trillion yuan [about $11.9 trillion], an annual increase of 3%. In the first quarter, the GDP grew 4.8% year on year, in the second quarter - 0.4%, in the third quarter - 3.9%," the NBS report says.According to official estimates, China’s GDP growth rate is expected to amount to about 5.5% this year.Last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis, China’s annual GDP growth rate was at 8.1 percent. Official estimates had forecast a GDP growth of over 6 percent in China in 2021.In 2020, China’s GDP growth slowed down to a record low of 2.3 percent, the lowest value in 40 years, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

