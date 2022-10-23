https://sputniknews.com/20221023/over-90000-protesters-join-opposition-rally-in-kishinev-organizers-say-1102552719.html

Over 90,000 Protesters Join Opposition Rally in Kishinev, Organizers Say

The organizers have requested the authorities' permission to hold an indefinite protest on the Great National Assembly Square outside the government house. However, they were advised to move the park near the parliament, as an agricultural fair has been set up at the initial location. The police have issued a warning that protesters are gearing up for clashes and provocations.The protesters attempted to march along the capital's main avenue to the square but were blocked by the police two blocks short of their destination. After an unsuccessful attempt to break the cordon, the demonstrators decided to rally right where they were stopped.It is difficult to give a precise number of participants as both groups of people marching to the city center from two different locations were blocked by the police. A temporary stage has been put up, and the organizers have officially begun the demonstration, but it remains to be seen whether other activists will be able to join them.The Sor party, in cooperation with the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, has been staging rallies in Kishinev since mid-September.On October 16, the police dispersed a peaceful demonstration and dismantled the opposition's tent camp outside the parliament.Demonstrators say they are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for energy and food, as well as by high inflation and the decline in living standards, which they blame on the government.Numerous polls show that about 60% of Moldova's population doubts the ability of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity to stay in power for another three years until the next parliamentary elections. In addition, roughly 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policies of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of a change of government.

